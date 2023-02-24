What happened with Jon Moxley's rival after AEW Dynamite went off the air?

A popular AEW star received an unexpected fan response following this week's Dynamite.

Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley faced Evil Uno in the main event of this week's Wednesday night show. The Purveyor of Violence choked out Uno to pick up an impressive victory following a hellacious battle. Post-match, a brawl ensued between the factions, with Hangman Page coming out to help The Dark Order.

After Dynamite went off the air, Evil Uno got a standing ovation for his efforts from the crowd in attendance. You can check out the clip below:

What else went down on this week's AEW Dynamite?

The Wednesday night show kicked off with an All-Atlantic Championship match between Orange Cassidy and Wheeler Yuta. Freshly Squeezed was taken to his limits, but he managed to retain the gold by hitting the Orange Punch.

Ricky Starks goaded Chris Jericho into accepting a singles clash at the upcoming Revolution pay-per-view. Peter Avalon came out to challenge The Absolute, but he got taken out by Jericho. The Acclaimed defeated Big Bill and Lee Moriarty to gain some momentum after their title loss to The Gunns.

Christian Cage appeared to break his silence on his massive return last week. But before he could say anything, Jungle Boy attacked him on the ramp. The 25-year-old had a slight moment of hesitation, leading to Captain Charisma turning the tables with a vicious assault.

Bryan Danielson and MJF were involved in a highly personal promo battle before brawling in the ringside area. In other noteworthy moments, Saraya and, Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal picked up impressive victories in their respective bouts.

Also, a new reality-based TV show, AEW All Access, was announced, scheduled to air every week immediately after Dynamite.

