Orange Cassidy vs. Wheeler Yuta - AEW All-Atlantic Championship match

Cassidy offered a handshake to start, but Yuta went for a punch instead. Cassidy landed a cazadora-pin combo as Yuta retreated to regain his bearings. Yuta quickly grounded Cassidy before Cassidy could put his hands in his pockets, who came back with a pin attempt for two.

Claudio Castagnoli came to the ring and slapped Yuta in the face to fire him up as Yuta took out Cassidy with a dive. Yuta launched Cassidy clear over the timekeeper's table before Castagnoli went to the back.

Yuta lit up Cassidy, who had put his hands in his pockets while this was happening. After some back-and-forth, Yuta blocked the Orange Punch, also reversing a DDT into a brainbuster for two.

Yuta spat at Cassidy, which led to a striking contest. Sometime later, Cassidy popped up with the Orange Punch, but Yuta kicked out. Cassidy hit Beach Break, but Yuta kicked out again, as Cassidy hit one final Orange Punch to get the win by pinfall.

Post-match, Cassidy offered a hug, but Castagnoli reappeared and told Yuta not to as he brushed past Cassidy.

Result: Orange Cassidy def. Wheeler Yuta on AEW Dynamite via pinfall

Grade: B+

The Acclaimed vs. Big Bill & Lee Moriarty

A quick early blind tag by Bowens allowed for a nice sunset flip backstabber combination before Moriarty & Bill took over. The Gunns made their way to the stage during break, and Bill missed an Empire Elbow, as Bowens got in from a hot tag.

Bill took out Billy Gunn with a big boot until Caster took out Bill. Austin & Colten Gunn went ringside to attack their father, as Moriarty nearly put away Bowens with a spinning slam for two. Bowens battled back to hit The Arrival, as Caster hit The Mic Drop for the win.

Result: The Acclaimed def. Big Bill & Lee Moriarty on AEW Dynamite via pinfall

Grade: C+

Saraya vs. Skye Blue

Skye Blue got early offense in including a cazadora, but as she went to the top, Storm immediately knocked her off with Aubrey Edwards' back turned. Saraya put the boots in the corner and tossed Blue out to Storm to get another cheap shot.

Blue reversed Saraya's offense into a Black Widow submission briefly until Saraya managed to reverse it. Blue fought out of the corner with a top rope cross body and dropkick before Storm took out the referee.

Blue struck Storm but turned right into a Saraya thrust kick as she locked in the PTO for the submission victory.

Result: Saraya def. Skye Blue on AEW Dynamite via submission

Grade: C+

20-man Tag Team Battle Royale for an opportunity at the AEW World Tag Team Championship

Josh Woods tried to help Tony Nese & Ari Daivari early, but Mark Briscoe hit the ring and fought him up the ramp. Nese & Penta fought on the apron and Penta hit a Fear Factor to eliminate him.

The Lucha Brothers then launched Daivari onto Nese & Mark Sterling to officially eliminate them. Butcher & Blade eliminated both Aussie Open and Darius Martin as John Silver & Alex Reynolds eliminated Blade. Butcher sent Reynolds to the floor.

Preston Vance was dumped by Penta, who in turn was eliminated by Rush. Fenix did his rope-walk penalty kick on Rush to eliminate that team. John Silver was eliminated, as Best Friends were seemingly eliminated by Angelo Parker & Matt Menard, but Danhausen tried to stop them.

After cursing the JAS members, Parker & Menard were eliminated by Best Friends. Chuck Taylor was eliminated by Jeff Jarrett to make a final six of Jarrett, Lethal, Butcher, Trent, Dante Martin & Fenix.

Butcher eliminated Dante Martin, as Fenix eliminated Butcher and Fenix was immediately thrown out by Jarrett & Lethal. Satnam Singh helped prevent his guys from behind eliminated, as he held them both up by his hands. Trent hit a Tornado DDT on Lethal, but was planted with the Stroke. Trent used Orange Cassidy to help him out.

Lethal was backdropped to the floor as Danhausen chased Sonjay Dutt to the back. Singh once again helped Jarrett, as he hit another Stroke on Trent to eliminate him.

Result: Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal win the Battle Royale on AEW Dynamite

Grade: B

Jon Moxley vs. Evil Uno in the AEW Dynamite main event

Evil Uno started the contest with high intensity, hard-hitting offense. After controlling the opening sequence, Uno found Jon Moxley back in the bout for a moment before reclaiming control with a top-rope senton. Moxley threw Uno into the steel steps at ringside to resume dominance.

Back in the ring, Moxley stalked his busted open opponent before landing cross-face forearm strikes. Uno somehow came back into the bout to hit a piledriver to Moxley, scoring a count of two in the pin.

However, Moxley again found a way back into the bout. He locked the sleeper hold in before dropping his opponent into a bulldog choke, and then further adjusting into the sleeper hold on the ground for a relatively quick victory.

Hangman Page came to the rescue post-match during a skirmish between Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta against John Silver and Alex Reynolds. They fought until the end of the show.

Result: Jon Moxley def. Evil Uno on AEW Dynamite via referee stoppage

Grade: B

