"What the hell?" - WWE veteran furious over misleading reports of recent actions

A WWE legend recently gave a furious statement on the misleading reports that came out after he left All In early.

The name in question is none other than Jim Ross. AEW held All In from the Wembley Stadium in London. Jim Ross called the first few matches on the show and left the stadium when his job was done.

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross stated that leaving All-In wasn't a big deal because he had done his job for the day.

“We were talking on the show here a while back about when we were in London and we were at Wembley and that I left when my matches were over, but they didn’t say that. The headline says, ‘JR leaves Wembley early.’ Well, I was done. My matches that I was assigned to call were completed and instead of watching it on the monitor in our locker room, I wanted to see the show and we were staying across the street. So what the hell? It’s just an example of how people seemingly look for sh*t and try to make up things and it’s embarrassing because I’m still a wrestling fan and I get embarrassed for these guys sometimes if they are that naive or just that much of a sh*t disturber.” H/T:[RingsideNews]

WWE legend Jim Ross shares his thoughts on Edge's potential AEW debut

The rumors about Edge's potential AEW debut have been trending all over social media ever since The Rated R Superstar competed in his last match on Smackdown against Sheamus.

However, the former WWE Champion has denied these rumors in a video on Twitter. AEW commentator Jim Ross also took interest in the rumor and gave his thoughts on Edge arriving in AEW.

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, the veteran shared his thoughts on Edge's AEW debut.

"You know, out of all the time I spent around talent at All Out weekend, not one of them ever mentioned to me about [Edge] coming in. Maybe at the after-party, I don’t know, I didn’t go to that, but yeah, it would be great, but I haven’t given it much thought."

The WWE veteran also talked about the potential stars Edge could face in AEW.

I mean, but how about Edge vs. Kenny Omega, Edge vs. Will Ospreay? There are many ways you can capitalize on this, but I haven’t heard anything. I don’t even know if it’s feasible. I have heard through the grapevine that WWE has an offer on the table for him. It is a significant one, as it should be. I don’t know, but it’s a long shot at best that [Edge] comes to work for AEW. I signed him and Christian on the same day back in the day, with their grandiose salary of $200 a week.” [H/T Ringside News]

