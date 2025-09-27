"What if I made a terrible mistake?"- 26-year-old AEW star talks about shaving his head on live TV

Last year, a top AEW star shaved his head on live TV to reveal a new side of his character. While that moment worked in his favor, initially, fans thought it could be a horrible mistake. Recently, that top 26-year-old star talked about how he felt while he was shaving his head in the ring.
On the 24 October 2024 episode of Dynamite, Kyle Fletcher cut one of the most intense promos of his career. He claimed that he is not the same person anymore as he was during his babyface run. The Protostar emphasized that his comparisons with Will Ospreay have disappointed him throughout his career. Therefore, to present this new version of himself, Fletcher shaved off his head in the ring.
Speaking on WMUL FM’s Rope Break, the AEW TNT Champion said that he was concerned about his looks before he was about to shave his head. Fletcher added that he had no idea about his head shape and thought that it might make him look bizarre. However, despite all those concerns, he went ahead and shaved his head, wondering if he had made a mistake.
“It was terrifying because I had decently long hair since the last time I’d shaved my head was when I was maybe six years old. So I had not seen the shape of my head since I was a six-year-old kid. So I was on live television going, ‘man, what if my head’s shaped weird? What if I look ridiculous?’ Luckily, I don’t think my head’s shaped that weirdly. But yeah, definitely standing there. Obviously, I have to think, I’m on TV, so I’m thinking about times and cameras and all that stuff. But in the back of my head, I’m going, ‘Oh my God, what if I look terrible? What if I made a terrible mistake?’ But I think it worked out, yeah.” he said [H/T: Fightful]
Check out the full interview below:
The 26-year-old star added that after keeping a shaved head for almost a year, he no longer feels he has a bad head shape. He believes that things worked out pretty well for him in the end.
Kyle Fletcher will defend his championship on tonight's episode of AEW Collision
Kyle Fletcher had a fabulous match against Hangman Adam Page at All Out last weekend. The two stars battled for the AEW World Championship, where The Protostar failed to capture the title despite his valiant efforts. However, tonight, the 26-year-old will put his TNT Championship on the line.
As announced by AEW, The Don Callis Family member will defend his championship against luchador Komander on tonight's episode of AEW Collision. It will be Fletcher's first match since losing to Hangman at All Out.
The Protostar is expected to be frustrated following his unsuccessful attempt to become the AEW World Champion. With that said, it will be interesting to see how things will turn out for him from here on.