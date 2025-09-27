"What if I made a terrible mistake?"- 26-year-old AEW star talks about shaving his head on live TV

Last year, a top AEW star shaved his head on live TV to reveal a new side of his character. While that moment worked in his favor, initially, fans thought it could be a horrible mistake. Recently, that top 26-year-old star talked about how he felt while he was shaving his head in the ring.

Ad

On the 24 October 2024 episode of Dynamite, Kyle Fletcher cut one of the most intense promos of his career. He claimed that he is not the same person anymore as he was during his babyface run. The Protostar emphasized that his comparisons with Will Ospreay have disappointed him throughout his career. Therefore, to present this new version of himself, Fletcher shaved off his head in the ring.

Speaking on WMUL FM’s Rope Break, the AEW TNT Champion said that he was concerned about his looks before he was about to shave his head. Fletcher added that he had no idea about his head shape and thought that it might make him look bizarre. However, despite all those concerns, he went ahead and shaved his head, wondering if he had made a mistake.

Ad

Trending

“It was terrifying because I had decently long hair since the last time I’d shaved my head was when I was maybe six years old. So I had not seen the shape of my head since I was a six-year-old kid. So I was on live television going, ‘man, what if my head’s shaped weird? What if I look ridiculous?’ Luckily, I don’t think my head’s shaped that weirdly. But yeah, definitely standing there. Obviously, I have to think, I’m on TV, so I’m thinking about times and cameras and all that stuff. But in the back of my head, I’m going, ‘Oh my God, what if I look terrible? What if I made a terrible mistake?’ But I think it worked out, yeah.” he said [H/T: Fightful]

Ad

Check out the full interview below:

Ad

The 26-year-old star added that after keeping a shaved head for almost a year, he no longer feels he has a bad head shape. He believes that things worked out pretty well for him in the end.

Kyle Fletcher will defend his championship on tonight's episode of AEW Collision

Kyle Fletcher had a fabulous match against Hangman Adam Page at All Out last weekend. The two stars battled for the AEW World Championship, where The Protostar failed to capture the title despite his valiant efforts. However, tonight, the 26-year-old will put his TNT Championship on the line.

Ad

As announced by AEW, The Don Callis Family member will defend his championship against luchador Komander on tonight's episode of AEW Collision. It will be Fletcher's first match since losing to Hangman at All Out.

The Protostar is expected to be frustrated following his unsuccessful attempt to become the AEW World Champion. With that said, it will be interesting to see how things will turn out for him from here on.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anugrah Tyagi Anugrah Tyagi is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, his academic background is rooted in business. However, his true passion has always been storytelling, especially the kind of tales that unfold in the world of professional wrestling. Writing gave him a way to channel that passion, and soon it turned into his profession. He has been working as a sports journalist for over two years. During this time, he has contributed to multiple prominent sports media outlets.



He first got into pro wrestling in 2014, during the unforgettable Daniel Bryan vs. The Authority storyline in WWE. As a journalist, accuracy and integrity are non-negotiable for Anugrah. He always verifies facts through credible sources before publishing anything. Whether it’s breaking news or analysis, he double-checks details. He has written over 2000 articles so far, with one of his pieces drawing a positive reaction from NXT's Thea Hail.



Anugrah's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's work ethic, resilience, and unwavering dedication to his craft. If he could travel back to the Attitude Era, he would have loved to manage Chris Jericho. Anugrah feels Y2J was the perfect mix of charisma, rebellion, and in-ring talent in WWE. He would have helped the multi-time world champion scale new heights.



When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Anugrah likes diving into movies and TV shows, especially ones with strong storytelling. He's also into calisthenics; it's his way of staying grounded and pushing his limits. Anugrah also enjoys reading books and solving puzzles that challenge his thinking ability. Know More