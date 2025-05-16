What Jon Moxley did for Renee Paquette's best friend surprised everyone, reveals ex-WWE star: "They love me"

A former WWE star disclosed how the AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley, and Renee Paquette helped her. The star also revealed Moxley's offscreen personality.
Jon Moxley offered help for his wife, Renee Paquette's best friend and ex-WWE star, Saraya (fka Paige). Saraya recently published a book about her life story, which was very well received. While her best friend, Renee, helped her a lot during the book launch, Saraya also revealed that Moxley offered his help.
Speaking on Women's Wrestling Talk, the former Paige opened up on her relationship with Renee Paquette and how Jon Moxley did a long review of the book, which surprised many fans as he is a man of few words.
"I adore her, I worship the ground she walks on, I would literally like give my kidney for this woman. So, whatever she wants to do, I'm there. And she did such a good job on you know, forward and oh my God, her and Jon [Moxley]. I mean, Jon did an amazing review of the book too."
Saraya also disclosed how Moxley is reserved and polite offscreen, contrary to his onscreen wrestling character, which would also surprise fans.
"Like, I was like, wow, a lot of people were like, 'how did you get Jon to do a review and speak so many words?' because even if you know him, he's kinda like a reserved person. Jon and Renee, they are my homies, they love me, they wanted to help out and they went above and beyond you know." [From 4:23 - 4:56]
Jon Moxley challenged for a major match at AEW Double or Nothing 2025
Last Wednesday on Dynamite, Jon Moxley successfully retained his AEW World Title against Samoa Joe with some help from the NJPW star, Gabe Kidd. Chaos erupted after the match, and it ended with Swerve Strickland challenging the Death Riders and The Elite for an 'Anarchy in the Arena' match on behalf of Kenny Omega, Joe, and Willow Nightingale.
The 'Anarchy in the Arena' match takes place at the Double or Nothing Pay-Per-View every year, and the tradition continues this year with Marina Shafir and Willow Nightingale being the first two women in the bout as well. It will be interesting to see which team prevails in this year's Anarchy match.
