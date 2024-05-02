“What a lame shot” - Ex-WWE star downplays AEW star’s non-PG insult at Triple H (Exclusive)

A former WWE Superstar recently gave his take on a recent shot fired at Triple H. He felt that the jab was a little too weak and might have just gone over people's heads. This would be EC3 talking about Will Ospreay.

A few weeks ago, Ospreay clapped back at The Game after he felt that he was being accused of avoiding hard work. He commented that the WWE CCO was where he was now because he married Stephanie McMahon.

During his appearance on this week's The Wrestling Outlaws hosted by Dr. Chris Featherstone, EC3 was disappointed in the Aerial Assassin's words. He wished it would be more impactful as he was going after a legend like Triple H.

What a lame line. I thought Will (Ospreay) would have a little more 'zip' to him... He just played it safe for no reason. If you're gonna take a shot at The King, you better not miss." [8:55-9:30]

WWE Hall of Famer also wished Will Ospreay was a little more creative with his shot at Triple H

Eric Bischoff recently commented on Will Ospreay's shot at The Game. He was fine with it but wished that he had done better.

Bischoff recognized the AEW star's potential but wished he was more creative as, at this point, Ospreay was trying to build his following within the industry.

"I kinda wish he would've been a little more creative; if you're gonna take a shot at someone, I'm gonna set aside the whole issue of even acknowledging the competition for right now, but if I'm Will Ospreay and I'm new to this market as he is and I'm trying to build a following, which he is... The last thing I wanna do is take a shot at Paul Levesque coming off the massive success of WrestleMania... the last thing I would say is, 'Well the only reason the guy's got his job is because of... anything,' especially the shot at Stephanie," he added.

As of late, Will Ospreay has moved away from this shot at WWE and looks to focus on working on his career. He is now attempting to go after his first major title in AEW.

