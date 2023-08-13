What must Tony Khan do to sign Brock Lesnar? Top AEW star has disclosed how it might happen

A top AEW star recently spoke about the possibility of Brock Lesnar joining the Tony Khan-led promotion. The name in question is Matt Hardy.

The Broken One was one of the first to feel the wrath of The Beast during his first run with WWE. Hardy has praised Brock Lesnar before by calling him a 'bada*s athlete,' and many fans would agree with the AEW star's opinion.

On his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the former United States Champion mentioned how Tony Khan would have to pay big bucks for bringing Lesnar to AEW.

“I would say — the gimmick that The Butcher and The Blade put on TV, they say that they’re hitmen and guys who go out, whoever is willing to pay the biggest bucks, they’ll go work for that guy and take out the competition. That’s what Brock is. Brock knows his value, he knows his worth, so I guess Tony Khan would have to shell out the big bucks."

Hardy further speculated that Lesnar could continue working for WWE until his retirement, citing the latter's relationship with Vince McMahon as the possible reason.

"I would guess that Brock feels a bit of an allegiance to Vince, I feel like he feels faithful to Vince because he feels like Vince has taken pretty good care of him. I could see him being a WWE lifer, but if Tony was going to somehow procure Brock, he would just have to shell out the big bucks." [H/T: Fightful]

AEW star Matt Hardy talks about Brock Lesnar seemingly breaking kayfabe at SummerSlam

Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes put on a great match at SummerSlam 2023. However, most fans, including AEW star Matt Hardy are still buzzing about Lesnar's actions after the contest.

After losing his match against Rhodes, Brock Lesnar shook hands with his opponent while embracing him. This moment shocked many as The Beast is not known to endorse his rivals on television.

Matt Hardy had a different take on the abovementioned interaction. During an episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the AEW star praised Lesnar for being a professional and endorsing Rhodes.

"The fact that he's [Lesnar] cool with coming in and being [a] bada*s and murdering people and doing whatever and breaking their arms, but then at the very end of the program, putting over this guy and then take some time off and endorse him. I think it speaks volumes about him, realizing where he's at, and also being there for the greater good and the big schemes of things that, you know, not being selfish."

Hardy further highlighted Lesnar's remarkable athleticism inside the ring:

"I dig that. I dig that. Brock is such a beast. I have said this many, many times. He is legitimately the most bada*s athlete I have run in the ring with. He is the real deal, through and through and through. If you go in there and touch him, and you'd had any sort of athleticism, you have dealt with athletes, and you know how brutal. and how real and how unbelievably explosive he is."

The Beast is expected to take a break from WWE TV following his grueling feud with The American Nightmare. Meanwhile, Matt will aim to regain momentum in AEW's tag team division alongside Jeff Hardy ahead of All In 2023.

