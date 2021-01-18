What Renee Paquette told Jon Moxley before he revealed her pregnancy on AEW Dynamite

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet, Renee Paquette revealed the conversation that she had with Jon Moxley before he announced her pregnancy during a promo on AEW Dynamite.

"So, I'm trying to think like I'm trying to make, like, an Instagram announcement, like what do I do. And he was out in Jacksonville, and he called me, and he's like, "I can, like, just say it, right?" I was like, "Oh! sure!" I had just come back from having an ultrasound, and everything looked great, like that's the main concern, obviously making sure that everything's okay and healthy," said Renee.

"So the fact that I went there and heard the heartbeat. I see the little baby, I'm like, 'Yeah, the baby's in there, the baby's doing good, I guess you can tell people,'," Renee added.

Jon Moxley made the announcement during a promo hyping his match against Kenny Omega

Jon Moxley cut the promo on an episode of AEW Dynamite, weeks before his AEW World title defense against Kenny Omega. Moxley talked about having a pregnant wife at home, and Wrestling Twitter blew up immediately. Renee Paquette reacted to the pregnancy reveal by posting a photo featuring herself and Jon Moxley on her official Instagram handle.

She also responded to tweets made by Tony Khan and Cash Wheeler.

Soon after, Renee revealed that the couple was having a girl child. Paquette had left WWE at SummerSlam 2020, and there hasn't been any update as to where she's going to be heading in the near future. At this moment, her entire focus is on her baby, and it's safe to say that we won't be seeing her make regular appearances for AEW or any other promotion for a long time to come.