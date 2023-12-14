“What's Alberto Del Rio doing at AEW?” - WWE Universe explodes after viral video of controversial star surfaces

Former WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio was recently spotted in a viral clip on social media. The controversial star was seen appearing at a small wrestling event with very low attendance, which drew some hilarious reactions from fans.

The former United States Champion spent roughly seven years with the Stamford-based promotion, amassing several great accolades, including a reign with the WWE Championship. However, certain controversies resulted in his departure in September 2016.

A viral video surfaced on X today of Alberto Del Rio making his entrance at a wrestling event. The event was seemingly held in a high school gym with a scant few people in attendance, but this did not seem to faze him.

Fans responded with plenty of jokes – many of which were directed at AEW and its recent slump in ticket sales. One fan even hilariously mentioned that Del Rio had one good thing going, and that was the pyro he had for his entrance.

Will Alberto Del Rio go back to WWE?

After enduring a shaky career following his final departure from the Stamford-based promotion, many have wondered whether WWE would ever want Alberto Del Rio back.

Last month, Fightful reported that they consulted several members of the company regarding plans for the Mexican star. Fightful's sources denied any contact, with a clear answer that he was not included in any of their plans moving forward.

Del Rio's fall from grace has been a topic of conversation amongst wrestling fans. From amassing several major titles to appearing at WrestleMania and now barely cracking the indies, it is disappointing to see how his career turned out.

