Potential update on the WWE return of Alberto Del Rio - Reports

Best known for his time in WWE as Alberto Del Rio and IMPACT Wrestling as Alberto El Patrón, José Alberto Rodríguez Chucuan is now signed to UFC as a commentator.

He burst into the scene on WWE TV in 2010 with a striking visual - a submission win over Rey Mysterio - and subsequently went on to win the Royal Rumble, Money in the Bank, and multiple world championships.

In the last decade, he had two runs with the Stamford-based promotion. The first was between 2010 to 2014. He returned to the company in 2015 for a year-long run before once again parting ways. Last year, Del Rio revealed that he was planning to return before Vince McMahon's retirement in July 2022.

However, Fightful Select (subscription required) recently reached out to the company's higher-ups, and they reportedly flat-out denied any future plans for the former WWE Champion.

In October 2015, Alberto Del Rio kickstarted his second and final run with the company thus far with a win over then-US Champion John Cena. You can watch his return in the clip above.

What Alberto Del Rio had to say regarding his victory over John Cena at WWE Hell in a Cell

While it wasn't the first time he picked up a significant victory over John Cena in his career, the 2015 win was somewhat surprising, considering how things ended between him and the company a year prior.

Speaking to Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta earlier this year about his remarkable return, Alberto Del Rio disclosed that he wasn't aware that he was booked to win the title contest until he showed up for work that day:

"Nobody told me that," Del Rio said. "Like everything else, they always ask me the same stuff, I guess because some of the wrestlers, they know where they're going, but when it comes to me nobody ever told me, 'You're doing this, you're gonna get this, you're gonna get that.'"

Check out the exclusive interview Del Rio did with Sportskeeda above as he talks about his television debut in 2010, among other interesting details.

