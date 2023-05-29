Alberto Del Rio reveals how much WWE told him before his return (Exclusive)

Alberto Del Rio recently discussed how WWE Superstars are given limited information before they arrive at arenas on the day of a show.

Del Rio, also known as Alberto El Patron, worked for WWE between 2009-2014 and 2015-2016. The 46-year-old captured the WWE Championship twice, World Heavyweight Championship twice, and United States Championship twice. He also won the Royal Rumble and Money in the Bank ladder match.

One of Del Rio's most surprising victories came in 2015 when he defeated John Cena clean on his return at Hell in a Cell. In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, the Mexican recalled how he was not told about the finish until he showed up to work that day:

"Nobody told me that," Del Rio said. "Like everything else, they always ask me the same stuff, I guess because some of the wrestlers, they know where they're going, but when it comes to me nobody ever told me, 'You're doing this, you're gonna get this, you're gonna get that.'" [0:55 – 1:12]

What did Alberto Del Rio know about his debut?

The four-time WWE world champion made his main roster debut on the August 20, 2010, episode of SmackDown. He was introduced by his personal ring announcer, Ricardo Rodriguez, before defeating Rey Mysterio in the main event.

Alberto El Patron @PrideOfMexico Anuncié mi contratación con WWE en junio del 2009. No fue hasta agosto del 2010 que hice mi debut televisado en SmackDown en una promo con el buen @reymysterio , en un segmento excelente entre dos paisanos. La WWE presentó en persona a Alberto Del Río. El resto es historia. Anuncié mi contratación con WWE en junio del 2009. No fue hasta agosto del 2010 que hice mi debut televisado en SmackDown en una promo con el buen @reymysterio , en un segmento excelente entre dos paisanos. La WWE presentó en persona a Alberto Del Río. El resto es historia. 🇲🇽 https://t.co/MuGtd6VGLw

Alberto Del Rio added that he had no idea about the association with Rodriguez when he was told about his main roster call-up:

"Of course, once we were going on the way, yeah [WWE informed wrestlers about plans], but the night of my debut I didn't even know that those cars were for me, that Ricardo was going to be my ring announcer, that I was going to be this millionaire with dozens of dozens and trillions and trillions of cars. I didn't know that. Same for the night when I became the Royal Rumble champion, et cetera, et cetera, et cetera." [1:13 – 1:39]

The former WWE Superstar also spoke about the Mexican star who looks on course to become the next Rey Mysterio.

