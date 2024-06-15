What's up with Sammy Guevara? Major new report sheds light on his AEW status

Former TNT Champion Sammy Guevara has been absent from AEW TV for some time now. A major news report recently shed some light on his status in Tony Khan's promotion. According to the report, Guevara is set to return to TV soon.

The 30-year-old last competed for the Jacksonville-based promotion on the February 24, 2024, episode of Collision. Following his appearance, the Tony Khan-led discipline committee suspended Sammy Guevara after the latter failed to follow the concussion protocol during the No Disqualification Match against Jeff Hardy earlier that month.

During the match, Guevara botched an attempted Shooting Star Press as his knee inadvertently connected with The Charismatic Enigma's face. As a result, Jeff Hardy suffered a broken nose and was consigned to the bench until his recent appearance at TNA's Against All Odds PPV.

During a recent Q&A session, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful disclosed that AEW was planning to bring back the three-time TNT Champion on TV shortly. His suspension was lifted last month.

“Yeah, he’s [Sammy Guevara] factored into creative plans pretty soon, from what I understand,” he said. [H/T: Wrestlingnews.co]

Sammy Guevara sends a heartfelt message to his wife on her birthday!

Sammy Guevara's wife, Tay Melo, recently celebrated her 29th birthday. The former AEW TNT Champion drafted a beautiful message for her on social media to celebrate the special occasion.

The 30-year-old star shared lovely pictures of him with Tay and their daughter on his Twitter (X) account.

"To my best friend, thank you for everything you do for me and our family. Thank you for giving us a beautiful little mini us. Rather, we are [Sic] traveling the world or just on our couch; there is no other place I’d rather want to be than next to you! Today is for you, @taymelo! Happy Birthday, you beautiful soul [red heart emoji]," he wrote.

Tay and Sammy started dating in November 2021. The couple got engaged in June 2022 and tied the knot in August of the same year. They welcomed their first child, a daughter, in November 2023.