"What a scam!" - Former AEW Champion calls Jake Paul's victory over Ben Askren a "fake win"

Chris Jericho believes Jake Paul's win over Ben Askren at the Triller Fight Club event was a "scam." The former AEW World Champion took to Twitter to share his opinion on the fight, claiming Paul's TKO victory over the former UFC fighter was a "fake win."

In the main event of the Triller Fight Club event, Jake Paul extended his winning run by beating Ben Askren within two minutes of the opening bell. The YouTuber turned pro-Boxer secured the victory after catching Askren with a massive right hand, as the referee almost immediately called off the bout once Askren was back on his feet.

Taking to Twitter, Chris Jericho weighed in on Jake Paul's win over Ben Askren in an explicit tweet, which can be read here.

The former AEW World Champion is clearly not impressed by Jake Paul's recent win. Coincidentally enough, both Jake and Jericho share a common ally in the form of Boxing legend Mike Tyson.

On the undercard of Tyson's return fight last November, Jake Paul defeated Nate Robinson via a vicious KO. Tyson would also go on to feature in one of Paul's latest music videos, South Park Freestyle, where the veteran boxer made a cameo appearance.

Meanwhile, Tyson has been keeping himself busy on AEW Dynamite as well. In a recent episode of the show, Tyson helped Jericho fight off The Pinnacle and also joined the latter's faction, The Inner Circle.

Who could Jake Paul fight next in the world of Boxing?

Jake Paul has been calling out fighters, athletes, and fellow YouTubers left, right, and center. Paul has previously called out fellow YouTuber KSI, who has a win over Jake's older brother Logan Paul. Whereas, Jake himself also holds a win over KSI's brother Deji Olatunji.

Jake Paul has also called out Conor McGregor and has been wanting to fight the former two-division UFC champion for a while now. However, in response to Paul's callouts, McGregor's teammate Dillon Danis has thrown his name into the hat to fight Paul instead.