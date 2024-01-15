“What a waste of talent” - Konnan on 68-year-old WWE legend’s booking in AEW

Konnan recently spoke about an AEW star's contribution to the promotion. The WCW veteran was discussing about Jake Roberts, who's part of the AEW roster now.

The 64-year-old star made his Jacksonville-based promotion's debut in March 2020. He was introduced as the manager of Lance Archer.

He would usually accompany Archer and cut promos for the latter. However, The Murderhawk Monster, as well as the WWE legend, were not being utilized properly according to many fans.

Although Archer is booked in random matches, Roberts seems to have no purpose now, as the latter was mostly used for talking on the mic.

While speaking on Keepin' It 100 Official, Konnan questioned Jake Robert's involvement in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"Unless he can't talk good anymore, why is Jake the Snake out there if he's not talking? I mean what a waste of talent," Konnan said.

Lance Archer wants Alex Zayne in AEW

Monster Sauce, comprising Lance Archer and Alex Zayne, wrestled in WWE's 205 Live and NXT in 2021. They often feature in the NJPW promotion.

While speaking in a post-match interview after the 2023 NJPW World Tag League tournament, Archer revealed he wanted Tony Khan to sign Zayne, as he wanted their team to shine.

“Monster Sauce will be back in Japan one day, sooner or later. But Tony [Khan], if you’re not afraid, you should bring us to AEW. You should let us run wild in the tag division. Ricky Starks, Big Bill, you’re the tag team champions right now. You think you have it on lock, but if we show up, like he said, he’s gonna sauce you, I’m gonna toss you. He’s gonna throw you, I’m going to kill you because when Monstersauce shows up, everybody dies,” Lance Archer said.

Recently, Lance Archer was involved in a six-man tag team match alongside The Righteous, where the trio lost to The Mogul Embassy on Collision.

