When CM Punk called 16-time World Champion a 'loser' amidst fiery rant

CM Punk has been a hot topic in the news lately. After his tirade at the post-All Out media scrum, the wrestling world is keen to see what the former AEW World Champion's future looks like. Interestingly, this was not the first time Punk went on a rant about his colleagues. During his run in WWE, he called 16-time World Champion Ric Flair a 'loser'.

Ric Flair is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer and the first superstar to win the top title 16 times. He is arguably one of the best technical wrestlers to have ever set foot inside the squared circle.

In 2012, during the Slammy Awards edition of Monday Night RAW, Ric Flair announced that the winner of the 'Superstar of the year' was John Cena. The then WWE Champion CM Punk, who won the award the year prior, was not pleased with the announcement and walked out to the ramp and had some harsh words for The Nature Boy.

Punk claimed that John Cena was a loser like Ric Flair, and thus he didn't deserve the award, while the self-proclaimed Best in the World had held the title for over a year and thus deserved the title once again.

"He’s a loser like everybody in Philadelphia, and he’s a loser like you. I used to sit in the locker room and listen to Shawn Michaels talk about how he ever wanted to do was grow up and be Ric Flair. Look at me Flair, I never wanted to be you, I never wanted to be anybody but me,” CM Punk said. [0.00- 0.17]

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 Ric Flair looked at CM Punk and secretly vowed in his heart to hate on him for the rest of his life Ric Flair looked at CM Punk and secretly vowed in his heart to hate on him for the rest of his life 😂https://t.co/IosVRd3CvN

Fans react to CM Punk calling a two-time Hall of Famer a loser

During his 2012 title run in WWE, the former AEW World Champion played a heel. The wrestling world adored the villain persona and many wished that he would have portrayed the same character in the Jacksonville-based Promotion.

Check out the reactions below:

LetMeBookTheTerritory @LetMeBookpod @TheEnemiesPE3 Such a goddamn good heel man, wish we woulda saw more heel punk in AEW @TheEnemiesPE3 Such a goddamn good heel man, wish we woulda saw more heel punk in AEW

Buzz Stryker @BuzzStryker2 @TheEnemiesPE3 Punk was a great heel back in those days. The kind of heel you don't actually hate, but begrudgingly respect because he's actually dishing out the truth. Fact is, he was more the anti-establishment anti-hero rather than a full-on heel. @TheEnemiesPE3 Punk was a great heel back in those days. The kind of heel you don't actually hate, but begrudgingly respect because he's actually dishing out the truth. Fact is, he was more the anti-establishment anti-hero rather than a full-on heel.

IS @Mritzreal @TheEnemiesPE3 Punk is just untouchable on the mic bro! Truly, the best in the world! @TheEnemiesPE3 Punk is just untouchable on the mic bro! Truly, the best in the world!

People also noted that Ric Flair's silence was seemingly him seething over Punk's 'delusional' claims.

Brad Fisher @tiercel76 @TheEnemiesPE3 He’s not alone in that sentiment… is there anyone more unlikeable than the ranting guy? @TheEnemiesPE3 He’s not alone in that sentiment… is there anyone more unlikeable than the ranting guy?

Lou Optix @Lou_Optix @Addo_Man @TheEnemiesPE3 Low key Ric was a whole lot tougher than folks really give him credit for. In real life, Ric would've destroyed him and I like CM Punk. @Addo_Man @TheEnemiesPE3 Low key Ric was a whole lot tougher than folks really give him credit for. In real life, Ric would've destroyed him and I like CM Punk.

Some believed that the multi-time World Champion's ego was always through the roof.

PAN @PanCDCA



Imagine what he was like with fanboy TK hanging on his every word wanting to believe Punk was wanting to make AEW better.



When in the end the ONLY thing Punk cared about was himself.



THANK GOD TK GOT RID OF HIM. HHH CAN DEAL W/ HIM NOW @TheEnemiesPE3 This was Punk's ego beforeImagine what he was like with fanboy TK hanging on his every word wanting to believe Punk was wanting to make AEW better.When in the end the ONLY thing Punk cared about was himself.THANK GOD TK GOT RID OF HIM. HHH CAN DEAL W/ HIM NOW @TheEnemiesPE3 This was Punk's ego beforeImagine what he was like with fanboy TK hanging on his every word wanting to believe Punk was wanting to make AEW better.When in the end the ONLY thing Punk cared about was himself.THANK GOD TK GOT RID OF HIM. HHH CAN DEAL W/ HIM NOW

Shamir Smith @SSBleachfan @TheEnemiesPE3 Seems like everyone hates CM Punk these days. He’s very good at making enemies. @TheEnemiesPE3 Seems like everyone hates CM Punk these days. He’s very good at making enemies.

Punk recently made a return to his previous role as a commentator for an MMA event.

