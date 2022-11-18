When CM Punk called 16-time World Champion a 'loser' amidst fiery rant

CM Punk has been a hot topic in the news lately. After his tirade at the post-All Out media scrum, the wrestling world is keen to see what the former AEW World Champion's future looks like. Interestingly, this was not the first time Punk went on a rant about his colleagues. During his run in WWE, he called 16-time World Champion Ric Flair a 'loser'.
Ric Flair is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer and the first superstar to win the top title 16 times. He is arguably one of the best technical wrestlers to have ever set foot inside the squared circle.
In 2012, during the Slammy Awards edition of Monday Night RAW, Ric Flair announced that the winner of the 'Superstar of the year' was John Cena. The then WWE Champion CM Punk, who won the award the year prior, was not pleased with the announcement and walked out to the ramp and had some harsh words for The Nature Boy.
Punk claimed that John Cena was a loser like Ric Flair, and thus he didn't deserve the award, while the self-proclaimed Best in the World had held the title for over a year and thus deserved the title once again.
"He’s a loser like everybody in Philadelphia, and he’s a loser like you. I used to sit in the locker room and listen to Shawn Michaels talk about how he ever wanted to do was grow up and be Ric Flair. Look at me Flair, I never wanted to be you, I never wanted to be anybody but me,” CM Punk said. [0.00- 0.17]
Fans react to CM Punk calling a two-time Hall of Famer a loser
During his 2012 title run in WWE, the former AEW World Champion played a heel. The wrestling world adored the villain persona and many wished that he would have portrayed the same character in the Jacksonville-based Promotion.
Check out the reactions below:
People also noted that Ric Flair's silence was seemingly him seething over Punk's 'delusional' claims.
Some believed that the multi-time World Champion's ego was always through the roof.
Punk recently made a return to his previous role as a commentator for an MMA event.
Would you like to see the self-proclaimed Best in the World return to the squared circle? Let us know in the comments section below.
WWE Hall of Famer says here that Roman Reigns could be defeated by an unexpected name