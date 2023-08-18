When a former WWE World Champion gave up the ashes of his dogs in a divorce settlement

Rob Van Dam and his former partner of 16 years, Sonya Szatkowski, are set to get a divorce. Details about Dam's divorce proceedings and the settlement for both parties are now making it online.

According to reports, Sonya will be getting a Mini Cooper car, jewelry, including engagement and wedding rings, a grandfather clock, family photos, a drafting table, and books. Also, Sonya will keep the ashes of their pet dogs, Rosie and Zenna. Apart from that, Sonya also gets some more property.

Rob Van Dam gets to keep two cars, his father's inheritance. He also had to give part of the proceeds of the sale of his houses in Palo Verdes and Las Vegas, amounting to around $2,62,500.

Rob Van Dam was surprised at the pop he experienced on his AEW return

Rob Van Dam had a fantastic run in the WWE and won the Money in the Bank briefcase at Wrestlemania 22, which he parlayed into a WWE championship match at ECW: One Night Stand in 2005. He made his return to the ring recently at AEW: Dynamite in a match against Jack Perry. On his One of a Kind podcast, Van Dam said that 'it was really cool.'

He talked about how he didn't expect what he saw.

“I didn’t expect anyone to have RVD signs and stuff like that and to be so in unison, happy to have RVD there, and so it was really cool. It was cool to go out there."

He opened up about the crowd's reaction.

“When I put him on the guardrail and I went up and I got to do my thing and just to hear everybody pop, it’s like, what? I was like, Oh, you guys ready to do this? I mean, that’s a real moment. I love that, (H/T WrestlingNews)

Rob Van Dam is now in a relationship with the indie wrestler Katie Forbes. The two got married in 2022.

