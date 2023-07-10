When LA Knight confronted major AEW star as a security guard, long before his WWE debut

WWE Superstar LA Knight is currently the fastest-rising superstar in the company. The Megastar has quickly developed a connection with the fans thanks to his charisma and unmatched mic skills.

Knight was unsuccessful in capturing the MITB briefcase last Saturday at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event in London. Following the premium live event, LA Knight stated he doesn't need the briefcase to become a champion in WWE, and he will find a way to win a title despite his shortcomings.

The 40-year-old star is currently one of the most over stars in the company, but before signing with the Stamford-based promotion in 2013, The Megastar made few one-off appearances for the company, including in NXT under the name of Shaun Ricker.

However, one of his appearances that caught the eye of most fans on social media was in the segment between AEW star CM Punk and WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash on the August 16 edition of Monday Night RAW back in 2011. Knight was one of Nash's security guards during the segment.

During the post-Money in the Bank press conference, WWE's Head of Creative, Triple H, explained why LA Knight didn't win the Men's MITB Ladder Match.

LA Knight reveals why he refused to return after getting released from WWE

LA Knight revealed why he refused to return to the WWE in 2014 after his release from the company just a year prior.

Knight signed a developmental contract with World Wrestling Entertainment back in 2013 and spent about a year in the Performance Center before being released from his contract in August 2014.

In a recent interview with Sporting News, LA Knight revealed why he chose not to return to the company after his initial release.

"The issue was I was making more money where I was now at the time than they [WWE] were offering me to come back. Now, there's a game here to where I was [sic] was paying me great money, but I was close to the ceiling there. I was getting offered way less over here, but the ceiling is way higher on this one. But I wasn't ready to take that bet yet because I've been broke for ten years, all through my 20s. Like, didn't have a bank account for most of that time. Like, didn't have a car for some of that time. Like, was getting eviction notices for a lot of that time," said Knight.

The SmackDown star further added:

"That kinda stuff sits there, and I'm like, 'All right, they're giving me great money here. I'm gonna take this for at least a couple [of] years.' We kinda went back and forth for a couple [of] years. I'm expecting I'm gonna get more money from this offer, no. So, I stay. Eventually, when the time was right, I felt like I was pretty comfortable in a financial situation, it was, 'All right, well, now I can take that bet on myself, take less money for now on the bet, knowing that hey, I can have myself set up financially much better in the future when things work out.' So, yeah, eventually, I made the move, and here we are." [From 4:39 - 5:51]

Knight returned to WWE in February 2021 at NXT Takeover: Vengence Day, he spent over a year on the developmental brand before making his main roster debut in 2022 as Max Dupri. However, after a few months, The Megastar reverted to his old persona and has been growing in popularity ever since.

