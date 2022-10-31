Triple H and CM Punk have had their share of issues backstage and in the ring following the latter's infamous 'pipebomb promo' in 2011.

The two men have been at loggerheads for over a decade. When CM Punk called out the McMahon family for their partiality and politics in leading the company, Hunter stood up to the former WWE star. He did not leave any stone unturned in making his feelings clear to the AEW star on multiple occasions.

A clip recently resurfaced of an interaction Hunter had with WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin. He talked about Punk's backstage behavior and aloof vibes that everyone got from him:

"He's a weird cat. Like, I don't mean that as a knock but I mean that as a, he's hard to get to know he's, he doesn't talk. He doesn't communicate well, I would hear from everybody in my role now as you know, talent relations and all that I would hear to everybody that 'oh my god, he's livid today he's quitting he's this he's that' and I'd go to him and say what's going on and I'd get 'it's fine.'" (00:04 - 00:26)

Check out the video below:

Will Triple H potentially re-sign CM Punk to WWE in the future?

Given the controversial environment surrounding CM Punk's AEW incident, there has been speculation about the promotion's interest in buying out his contract. It does not come as a surprise to many about the former AEW World Champion's involvement in the brawl.

Tony Khan and management are seemingly hesitant about releasing Punk with the fear of The Game swooping him up in WWE for another run.

Recently, WrestleVotes cited that sources close to them were informed that Hunter did not want any association with the controversial star:

“I was told, I mean, pretty straightforward, that Triple H wants nothing to do with CM Punk, and even less to do with Phil Brooks. Well, that’s what I was told and that was July."

Following his departure from in-ring competition in WWE, CM Punk did appear for varied backstage interviews and programming. However, it is unclear on his relationship and stance with Triple H and the company, especially following his move to All Elite Wrestling.

Do you think CM Punk should stay in AEW or jump ship to WWE under Triple H's regime? Sound off in the comments.

