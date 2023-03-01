When WWE Hall of Famer was caught yawning during Cody Rhodes' match in AEW

In the early days of AEW, the camera crew botched a major segment involving a WWE Hall of Famer. During a title match featuring Cody Rhodes, the camera panned to boxing legend Mike Tyson while he was half asleep and yawning.

Tony Khan joined forces with Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks to form AEW in 2019. Since then, the promotion has made it a tradition to host a minimum of four pay-per-views every year.

One of their four pay-per-views is AEW Double or Nothing. In the 2020 edition of the event, one of the key matches was the TNT Championship final between The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer and The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes.

The match was to determine the inaugural TNT Champion and WWE Hall of Famer Mike Tyson was the chief guest to present the title.

After a tough battle and an unexpected assist from Mike Tyson, The American Nightmare managed to defeat Lance Archer to become the inaugural TNT Champion.

For the entirety of the match, the WWE Hall of Famer sat ringside as a spectator. Halfway through the match, the camera panned to capture Tyson's reaction. Unexpectedly, the boxing legend seemed to be extremely tired and was yawning.

Mike Tyson says he would rather make an appearance in WWE rather than AEW

During one of the recent episodes of the Hotboxin' podcast, Mike Tyson had The Undertaker as one of his special guests. The boxing legend told The Deadman that he would gladly return to WWE rather than show up on AEW.

Tyson mentioned that Vince McMahon helped him get out of debt by offering him a huge sum of money for his initial appearance in WWE and thus he will forever be grateful to the promotion's Executive Chairman.

“They gave me so much money. I was in debt, too. I got a couple million dollars. I was so proud. Vince [McMahon] became my main man,” Mike Tyson said.

He also revealed that was the sole reason he would choose the Stamford-based promotion over AEW.

“Tony Khan and those guys, these guys wanted to put me on the show and stuff before. I don’t care if they got more money. Vince put on the show, I’d rather go there, even though [AEW] pay more money.” [H/T Fightful]

The Deadman acknowledge Tyson's comments and mentioned that the Stamford-based promotion knows how to utilize someone with the boxing legend's star power well.

