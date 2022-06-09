"Hope she doesn't see this" - Popular AEW star says he has a crush on WWE Superstar Mandy Rose

Rising AEW star Brian Pillman Jr. has gone for it on social media and admitted to the world that he has a crush on current WWE Superstar Mandy Rose.

Rose has been a revelation since returning to NXT in 2021, winning the NXT Women's Championship from Raquel Gonzalez at Halloween Havoc and leading the dominant Toxic Attraction stable.

While the reigning NXT Women's Champion has her fair share of male fans among the WWE Universe, she's also attracted the attention of several fellow wrestlers over the years. AEW's Brian Pillman Jr. has become the latest to take his shot.

After finding a thread on Twitter which asked what everyone's wrestling crush was, Pillman Jr. took the opportunity to admit his admiration for Rose. He seemed a bit shy about it, however, stating that he hoped Rose doesn't see the tweet:

"@WWE_MandyRose Hope she doesn't see this"

Unfortunately for Pillman, it's unlikely the two will become a couple anytime soon. Mandy has been in a relationship with former WWE star Tino Sabbatelli since 2018, so unless those two hit the rocks on a personal level, Pillman's crush on the NXT Women's Champion will remain just that.

Mandy Rose's partner had a brief stint with AEW

Had life gone in a slightly different direction, Brian Pillman Jr. might have been able to get to know Mandy Rose as her partner Tino Sabbatelli had a short stint with AEW.

The stint came during the "pandemic era" of AEW in 2020 when the company was only operating out of Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

Going under the name "Sabby," Sabbatelli teamed up with Brady Pierce in a losing effort against Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta of the Best Friends stable.

Sabby has not been back to AEW since this match, making it even less likely that Brian Pillman Jr. will ever meet Mandy. However, a man can dream, can't he?

