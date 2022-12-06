Which current AEW star has Bayley dated in real life? 

Bayley's romantic relationships haven't always been the center of attention, but so far she's been tied to stars like Finn Balor, Roman Reigns, and even Sasha Banks. But who did the star really share a romantic relationship with?

None of the aforementioned relationships were more than platonic, and her only confirmed relationship to date was with AEW's Aaron Solo (Solow at the time). Solo currently wrestles alongside The Factory stable and had his last televised match with the promotion when he faced Ricky Starks.

Bayley and Aaron reportedly met each other while they both still wrestled on the independent circuit, back in 2010. The two then dated for quite a few years before officially becoming engaged in 2016, leading fans to believe that a happy ending was near.

Unfortunately, the wedding bells never rang, and the couple called off their engagement back in February 2021, after a five-year engagement. In the wake of their relationship ending, Aaron Solo took to Twitter to clarify why his relationship with Bayley ended.

"This has been an extremely difficult decision to make. Pam and I have come to the realization that we have a completely different idea of what we want our future to look like, because of this we feel that it would be in our best interests to call off our engagement and end our relationship. We have a lot of great memories together that we'll forever cherish. We've agreed to remain friends and will continue to support each other in our careers and lives," Solo tweeted.

What achievements have Aaron Solo and Bayley made in AEW and WWE since their relationship fell apart?

Bayley (Left), Aaron Solo (Right).

The former couple are at two very different points in their careers today, with Bayley having achieved far more in her promotion than Solo has in AEW.

Earlier in 2021, the former Hugger suffered a terrible injury during her training at the WWE Performance Center, halting her then-feud with Bianca Belair. Baylay recently made a triumphant return at Summerslam and quickly formed the Damage CTRL stable alongside IYO SKY and Dakota Kai - two returning WWE stars.

Aaron Solo has largely taken a backseat at AEW since Cody Rhodes' exit and has mainly appeared on various AEW Dark shows. In 2021, the star took part in the Casino Battle Royal, which ended with Jungle Boy taking the win. His last televised match was against Ricky Starks at the Quate by the Lake special, where he lost to his real-life friend.

The two stars have not been linked together since they went their separate ways in 2021, meaning that there's likely no way that the two could rekindle their connection anytime soon.

