Who is AEW's Kris Statlander dating? Know all about her wrestler boyfriend

Kris Statlander is one of the top AEW stars and is currently in her first reign as the TBS Champion. Statlander is in a relationship with IMPACT Wrestling star Caleb Konley (also known as Suicide).

The two apparently met in 2017 and have been together ever since. Caleb Konley has competed for multiple promotions, including Ring of Honor and AEW. Konley competed in All Elite Wrestling on the June 28, 2022, edition of Dark.

Caleb Konley is also one of the multiple talents who played a character known as 'Suicide' and performed executions while wearing a mask in TNA/IMPACT Wrestling. Konley is currently performing on the National Wrestling Alliance's NWA Power Youtube series under the name Kaleb Konley.

The couple is very supportive of each other's careers and often travel together to shows. They are also very active on social media and update their fans about their journies and adventures.

Statlander has stated that Konley is her biggest supporter and that she is grateful to have him in her life while also being excited for the future of their beautiful relationship.

Kris Statlander threatens to beat up Dark Order member

AEW's backstage controversies have made headlines for much of the year, but some rivalries date back to before the company was even founded. One of them being between the current TBS Champion Kris Statlander and Dark Order member John Silver.

Although the two stars are from completely different divisions, Silver and Statlander have a history. John Silver has made it clear over the past few years about the intense dislike he has for Kris Statlander.

While their rivalry is mostly storyline based, the two have actually competed against each other in the ring before, with Statlander defeating Silver at a Beyond Wrestling event in 2018.

A couple of weeks ago, AEW took to Twitter and wished the TBS Champion a happy birthday, John Silver responded and told Kris to "shut up," something he's told her many times before. Statlander later responded to the tweet and threatened to beat Silver up, as seen below:

Expand Tweet

Although John Silver may have been defeated by Kris Statlander in their match, Silver managed to get his win back at Beyond's Heavy Lies the Crown event in 2019.

Recommended Video The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot