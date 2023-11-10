Who is the best overall wrestler today? AEW's Dax Harwood remarkably picks former WWE Champion

Former AEW world tag team champion and FTR member Dax Harwood feels a former WWE World Champion is the best overall wrestler in the world right now.

The former WWE Champion in question is Bryan Danielson. Bryan is undoubtedly one of the best professional wrestlers in the world today. His in-ring skills and technical wrestling ability are hard for anyone to match, as The American Dragon could put on a classic with almost every wrestler in the world today.

Bryan is currently signed with AEW and has had a number of banger matches during his tenure with some of the best wrestlers from all around the world. Furthermore, wrestling fans, his fellow wrestlers, and the veterans in the industry never shy away from praising Danielson for his amazing abilities and accomplishments.

Meanwhile, former AEW world tag team champion Dax Harwood of FTR also expressed his appreciation for his fellow All Elite wrestler, The American Dragon. Dax urged fans to ask him a question on the "X" social media platform recently. A fan asked who he considers the best overall wrestler today.

Harwood simply answered as follows:

"Bryan Danielson."

Expand Tweet

Most of the people in the wrestling community, including many of his former opponents, also consider The American Dragon to be the best wrestler.

Former WWE champion is slated for a big match in Tokyo Dome

Recently, Bryan Danielson suffered a second injury this year, as his orbital bone was reportedly broken during a match, and he has been out of action due to surgery. Nonetheless, the former WWE Champion's match against The Rainmaker, Kazuchika Okada, is set for the NJPW Wrestle Kingdom next year.

Expand Tweet

It will be a rematch as the two greats squared off at the AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door PPV earlier this year, where Danielson emerged victorious but suffered a forearm injury. It remains to be seen what unfolds in their rematch in Tokyo Dome.

A former WWE star regrets not facing Goldberg, as revealed here