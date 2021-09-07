At AEW All Out, Bryan Danielson made his debut for All Elite Wrestling. The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion was the night's final surprise and made his way out to a remixed version of Flight Of The Valkyries.

Danielson's debut was met with a huge reception from the AEW audience in Chicago. Upon his arrival, Danielson put The Elite on notice and dealt with the likes of Kenny Omega, Adam Cole, and The Young Bucks after they had assaulted the Jurrasic Express and Christian Cage.

Despite not having stepped foot inside the squared circle for a while, Bryan Danielson didn't miss a beat. He greeted Nick Jackson with his signature Yes Kicks, then hit him with a suplex, and to make things worse for Jackson, Danielson ended the night by hitting his signature running knee.

Thank you to the men and women who have worked so hard to make @aew what it is today. I’m still buzzing from last night, and that was only possible because of what you built.



I am #AllElite… now it’s time to kick some f’kn heads in pic.twitter.com/0NRDXcDugr — Bryan Danielson (@bryandanielson) September 6, 2021

Who created Bryan Danielson's AEW theme song?

Bryan Danielson's debut caught the attention of the entire professional wrestling industry. At the same timeThe remixed version of his theme song also got fans talking. According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Danielson's new theme was put together by a friend.

Taking to Twitter, Danielson revealed that Elliot Taylor is responsible for making his new theme song.

Speaking of kicking peoples heads in, many thanks (and love!) to the incredible @ElliottTaylorCA for making my entrance music… it got me PUMPED https://t.co/t1G6TnKLHX — Bryan Danielson (@bryandanielson) September 6, 2021

It was also reported that the price of getting rights to The Final Countdown was too high for AEW. Usually, Tony Khan is known for buying the rights of popular theme songs, but this wasn't the case for Danielson.

Moving forward in his AEW career, one could expect Bryan Danielson to use the current remixed version of Flight Of The Valkyries. But things could change down the road if AEW comes to an agreement on buying the rights to The Final Countdown version.

Also Read

Nevertheless, fans should be looking forward to Danielson's journey in AEW. The former WWE Superstar is expected to feud with The Elite, and a match between him and fellow debutant Adam Cole could be on the horizon.

Our panel breaks down AEW All Out, with a report from the arena. Click here for more!

Edited by Vedant Jain