"Who gives a sh*t?" - WWE veteran dismisses Tay Melo's pregnancy announcement at AEW Double or Nothing 

WWE veteran Jim Cornette recently criticized Tay Melo's pregnancy announcement during AEW Double or Nothing.

Sammy Guevara was one of the three challengers for MJF's AEW World Championship at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. As The Spanish God and his wife made their way to the ring, they came with their signature cue cards. The two then announced that they were expecting their first child.

The wrestling veteran commented on the announcement during the latest episode of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru podcast. He claimed that nobody cared about the announcement and also believed that Tay Melo was the reason to have turned Guevara heel.

"Who gives a sh*t? She’s the one that turned him heel in the first place. Because she has that incredible heat-getting b**ch face. And now they are supposed to be a happy couple, having a blessed event, he’s supposed to be a … she’ll turn him heel again in two weeks if she hangs around him. People need to forget she’s around if he’s going to be a babyface," Jim Cornette said. [01:07 - 01:33]

The WWE veteran was impressed with MJF's entrance at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view

While reviewing the AEW World Title match, the WWE veteran ridiculed Jungle Boy, Sammy Guevara, and Darby Allin's entrances and also claimed that he lost interest in the match, but MJF pulled him back in.

“That was cool [MJF's entrance]. At least somebody looks halfway serious about putting on a Vegas show. It didn’t make him look like a f******g nerd, it didn’t make him look like an idiot or like he didn’t give a s**t. It made him think like he wants everybody to think that he’s the f*****g King s**t. Which you should because he’s the f*****g heel. So it was kind of cool and Vegassy and the other three were goofy and, or boring.” [03:27 - 03:57]

Despite being at a disadvantage, The Salt of the Earth managed to win the match and retained his world championship.

