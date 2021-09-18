"Who knows what the role even is?" - Wrestling legend lambasts former WWE superstar's role with Andrade in AEW

Jim Cornette recently expressed frustration over the booking of AEW star Andrade El Idolo and his former onscreen manager Chavo Guerrero.

While speaking on the latest episode of his podcast, Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the wrestling legend seemed unsure about Chavo Guerrero's heel/babyface status. Cornette also slammed the company for changing Andrade's manager so soon after the latter's first AEW appearance back in June.

He jokingly stated that Hector Guerrero, a well-known name from Guerrero's family, could do a better job for Andrade:

"Who knows what the role even is? Are they babyfaces? Are they heels? Chavo came out and cut a babyface promo his first night. By the second night, he was a heel. He's arguing, and he was supposed to serve as some type of english language spokesperson for this guy (Andrade El Idolo). But wait, but before that, it was Vickie Guerrero, or wait a minute. What other Guerrero was involved in this? Didn't they give Andrade to Vickie. I'll tell you what, Hector's gonna do a good job of it. Hector has always been my favorite," Jim Cornette said.

Chavo Guerrero helped Andrade win over PAC in an incredibly stellar contest last week. However, the former NXT Champion attacked Chavo following the match and served him to The Lucha Brothers and PAC, who then brutalized the manager.

A recent report suggested that Chavo Guerrero's character was written off television due to his outside commitment.

Andrade El Idolo has won twice since his AEW debut

Since making his way to AEW, Andrade El Idolo has hardly found himself in a compelling storyline. Although he faced and defeated two of the most technically sound wrestlers in Matt Sydal and PAC, both feuds felt underwhelming.

The former WWE superstar, although undefeated in AEW, seems to have gotten lost in the shuffle before even elevating his career. Now, with Andrade and The Bastard's feud seemingly over, it remains to be seen what the company has in store for him moving forward.

Also Read

What do you make of Jim Cornette's opinion about Andrade El Idolo and Chavo Guerrero's on-screen pairing? Sound off in the comments section below.

A top IMPACT Wrestling star wants to face Adam Cole! In fact, he told us so. Click here for more.

Edited by Kartik Arry