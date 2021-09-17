Backstage agreement between AEW and Chavo Guerrero before he was written off TV revealed - Reports

Chavo Guerrero was seemingly written off AEW television not too long ago, and according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the veteran had a specific agreement with the company regarding the same. He will reportedly work as the wrestling coordinator for the show Young Rock.

The NBC show's second season is currently being filmed, and Chavo agreed with Tony Khan to work through AEW All Out and then his character be written off accordingly. Once season two of Young Rock is complete, he is expected to return to the company.

For those unaware, Chavo Guerrero was seen a week ago getting punched in the face by Andrade after beating Pac on Rampage. The assault seemed to be due to him helping Andrade win the match illegally.

After being abandoned by the Mexican star, Chavo was super kicked by The Lucha Bros and got locked in the Brutalizer by Pac, which left him wincing in pain.

AEW's upcoming Grand Slam shows feature newsworthy names

Next week's Dynamite and Rampage episodes will emanate from the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. Both shows feature stacked cards with the AEW in-ring debut of Bryan Danielson and CM Punk's first non-pay-per-view match in seven years. Stephen Amell has revealed that he will be in attendance at Dynamite.

The matches and segments confirmed so far for AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam are:

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson (Non-title match)

Dr. Britt Baker (c) vs. Ruby Soho (AEW Women’s World Championship match)

MJF vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

Cody Rhodes vs. Malakai Black

Sting and Darby Allin vs. FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) (with Tully Blanchard)

CM Punk to have a live interview for the build-up to his first non-pay-per-view match in seven years on Rampage

The matches confirmed thus far for next week's AEW Rampage: Grand Slam are:

Also Read

Superkliq (Adam Cole and The Young Bucks {Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson}) vs. Christian Cage and Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus)

The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho and Jake Hager) vs. Men of the Year (Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page)

CM Punk vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

How will some of these matches turn out? Fans will have to tune in next week to find out!

A top IMPACT Wrestling star just told us he wants to face AEW's Adam Cole. Click here for more.

Edited by Kartik Arry