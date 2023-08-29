Who is likely to be blamed more for AEW All In drama between CM Punk and Jack Perry? Latest report states backstage belief

While the success of All In established AEW as a force to be reckoned within the wrestling world, a backstage incident between CM Punk and Jack Perry presented the company in a negative spotlight coming out of the show. The latest report states the backstage belief about who would likely be blamed for the incident.

It was reported that just before CM Punk's match with Samoa Joe at All In, the straight-edge superstar was confronted by Jack Perry, and the conflict led to things getting physical. A few weeks ago, there were reports about CM Punk shutting down Jack Perry for wanting to use real glass in a match at AEW Collision.

As reported by PWTorch, the blame for the altercation at All In will likely fall on Jack Perry as he initiated it, and the 26-year-old star will face the ramifications. The report also acknowledged the growing frustration with Punk's leadership style in AEW.

Since it was Perry who initiated it and because he, like everyone, should know that Punk doesn’t let those types of things slide, the blame could fall on him and he could end up facing ramifications. That is not meant to discount continued and growing frustration with Punk, though, whose leadership style is controversial and continues to lead to situations escalating in ways that could be easily avoided if he just let things slide and led by example or handled controversies is a less inflammatory manner.

The report also said that the internal investigation might lead to a different perspective, but as per early beliefs, Perry will face more Ramifications than Punk.

CM Punk Defeated Samoa Joe at AEW All In

The match for the "Real" World Championship between CM Punk and Samoa Joe opened the pay-per-view and the fans in attendance were heavily invested in the clash between the veterans.

Punk and Joe produced a hard-hitting and brutal contest, with the Second City Saint getting busted open midway through it. The bout ended with Punk scoring a pinfall victory over his long-time rival after hitting him with a Pepsi plunge from the top rope.

