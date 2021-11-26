MJF is regarded as one of the best wrestlers in the professional wrestling industry today. More importantly, MJF is one of the best heels in All Elite Wrestling.

Since the inception of AEW, MJF has been on the rise in the promotion and the development of his character on TV has been incredible so far. But, there aren't many people who know about MJF's life outside of the ring, considering how passionately MJF maintains his character in real life.

However, when it comes to life outside the ring, MJF has had brief exchanges with his previous partner on social media, giving fans a tiny glimpse inside his personal life.

With that being said, who is MJF's ex-girlfriend?

MJF's ex-girlfriend is Allie Kat, a fellow American and professional wrestler. Kat is from Texas and has primarily competed on the indie scene.

It was noted that the pair had broken up back in 2019 but were seen interacting with one another on social media afterwards.

Following the first AEW Double or Nothing, Kat went into detail regarding her breakup with MJF.

“So, you could see how when this same person tells you, ‘I just can’t be in a relationship right now’ it sends your whole world spiraling. Now I have lost my love and best friend, my new family, no financial support, no home, and no where to stay in this new city that I was gaining footing in.”

In December of 2020, Allie Kat responded to a tweet from Friedman where he proclaimed his hatred towards cats. In response, she wrote: 'Yeah, WE KNOW.'

MJF currently seems to be feuding CM Punk in AEW

MJF has been on fire in AEW in 2021. The rising AEW star has scored wins over the likes of Chris Jericho, Brian Pillman Jr., and very recently defeated Darby Allin in a huge singles match.

On a recent episode of AEW Dynamite, MJF was confronted by CM Punk, who refused to shake hands with the Salt Of The Earth. As seen on Dynamite this week, MJF and Punk went back-and-forth with one another in almost a 20-minute promo segment that started the show.

