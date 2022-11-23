"Who’s Christian? I only heard of Christian cage" - Twitter left in splits following a seemingly prominent factual error on NXT referencing WWE legend 

On this week's show, WWE NXT star Javier Bernal made fun of AEW star Christian Cage. The segment came following McKenzie Mitchell's interview with Kiana James backstage. After James left the scene, Bernal arrived.

Mitchell received a list of 1,047 people Bernal disagrees with when he wants to wrestle. Axiom is ranked first, but Mac reminded him that he is hurt. Elon Musk and Drake were also included on his list.

She informed Bernal that the number 250 on the list is retired. In reference to WWE World Heavyweight Christian's catchphrase, Bernal claimed that despite saying to be retired, they always come back for one more game. Mitchell disregarded his list before Bernal stormed out of the interview.

"Is he though, I mean they always say that they are retired but they always come back for one more match. How about one more match with Big Body Javi, you know what they say McKenzie never say never"

The reference to WWE legend Christian in Javier Bernal's backstage promo was instantly called out by the wrestling community on Twitter.

MykiieyDance2 @Dance2Mykiiey @Fightful I loved it as I caught the Jericho spoof of the list and Christian being number 250 @Fightful I loved it as I caught the Jericho spoof of the list and Christian being number 250

Eric Idol @TheEricBrandNYC @Fightful I had to re watch the segment to get to the Christian reference @Fightful I had to re watch the segment to get to the Christian reference

DoctorX🔺 @TheDoctor_X_ @Fightful "He went upstate to live on a farm with lots of other Canadians" @Fightful "He went upstate to live on a farm with lots of other Canadians"

Mikey 3️⃣count @Mikey_3count @Fightful Maybe he will fight his brother Christian Cage instead @Fightful Maybe he will fight his brother Christian Cage instead

JayStephens8 @JayStephens88 @Fightful Christian is retired Christian Cage on the other hand isn’t @Fightful Christian is retired Christian Cage on the other hand isn’t

BroBroBro @AintNoBeef @Fightful Christian is retired. Christian Cage is some wrestler in AEW @Fightful Christian is retired. Christian Cage is some wrestler in AEW

quincy @QuincyMontalvo @Fightful Who’s Christian? I only heard of Christian cage @Fightful Who’s Christian? I only heard of Christian cage

Big Body Javi posted the iconic WCW promo of the former Intercontinental Champion Chris Jericho on Twitter.

Wrestling fans want WWE legend to go up against Edge at WrestleMania

This scenario was created by the Twitter account @IWCBookingBot, which creates random match scenarios for fans to discuss. Fans suggested that they want to see a retirement match between Edge and Christian Cage take place at WrestleMania 39 next year.

funnywrasslin @funnywrasslin @AllElitEST @IWCBookingBot Or how about Christian coming to wwe and both retire after having a match at mania next year. @AllElitEST @IWCBookingBot Or how about Christian coming to wwe and both retire after having a match at mania next year.

Currently, with Christian Cage being signed with AEW it is unlikely that we'll see the former tag team have one final match. However, Fans will have to wait and see.

What do you think of Javier Bernal's Christian Cage reference? You can let us know by sharing your thoughts in the comments section below

Did you know Macho Man confronted a WWE Hall of Famer for looking at Elizabeth? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes