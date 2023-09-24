Who won the Texas Death Match between Bryan Danielson and Ricky Starks on AEW Collision?

In the main event of this week's episode of AEW Collision, The American Dragon Bryan Danielson took on Ricky Starks in a Texas Death Match to settle their differences.

At All Out 2023, Ricky Starks and Bryan Danielson locked horns in a Strap Match. The American Dragon won the bout via submission. Starks was not satisfied with the outcome and challenged Danielson to a Texas Death Match, which took place in the main event of tonight's episode of Collision.

The contest was gruesome in every way, as the two stars pushed themselves to the limit, using multiple weapons and maneuvers to inflict pain on each other. At one point in the match, The Absolute seemingly had the upper hand on the former WWE Superstar. He went as far as pulling Danielson's hair and dragging him around the ring, disrespecting him.

The American Dragon retaliated and landed some offense of his own, wrapping his knee with a steel chain and hitting Ricky Starks in the face to emerge victorious.

Expand Tweet

After conquering Ricky Starks, Bryan Danielson is now set to take on NJPW star Zack Sabre Jr. at WrestleDream 2023.

What are your thoughts on Starks and Danielson's latest bout? Sound off in the comments section below.