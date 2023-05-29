Who won the Unsanctioned match between Adam Cole and Chris Jericho at AEW Double or Nothing?

The AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view this year had the potential ending to an intense feud, as Adam Cole and Chris Jericho squared off in an Unsanctioned match. The end, however, was quite different from expected.

The feud started weeks ago, with the attack on Britt Baker being a turning point. While the Panama City Playboy had admitted that he held Jericho in high regard, the latter's actions effectively ended Cole's admiration. With Adam Cole handcuffed to the ring ropes, his real-life partner was subjected to a brutal beatdown by the members of the JAS and the Outcasts.

The segment set off a heated rivalry, with the Unsanctioned match being eventually finalized for Double or Nothing. ECW legend Sabu also entered the fray to act as backup for Cole at ringside during the match. The initial moments of the bout itself saw Sabu being involved and even executing a remarkable table spot.

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager SABU 1 MINUTE INTO THE UNSANCTIONED MATCH: SABU 1 MINUTE INTO THE UNSANCTIONED MATCH: https://t.co/2zshkUZKav

The match kept getting more intense by the minute, with Cole and Jericho being handcuffed together with a long chain. Eventually, The Panama City Playboy's relentless punches on the downed Ocho led to the latter passing out. This forced the referee to stop the match and declare Cole the winner.

The feud seems to not be over yet, as Jericho later demanded another match against Cole in a backstage segment involving Britt Baker and Saraya as well. It remains to be seen what is next for them in the future.

What did you think of the finish of the Double or Nothing match? Sound off in the comments section below!

Legendary WWE star confesses he did not initially like Dolph Ziggler. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes