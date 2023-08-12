"Whoever came up with that idea should be beaten" – Eric Bischoff slams AEW for major match booking at All In

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently revealed his frustrations on AEW's match booking at All In.

AEW World Champion MJF will team up with Adam Cole to take on Aussie Open for the ROH World Tag Team Championship. The match is set to take place on the All In pre-show which doesn't sit well with WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff.

On the "83 Weeks" podcast, Eric Bischoff heavily criticised AEW's decision over the match.

"I saw the clip of MJF's promo and I think the world of MJF. I think he's the most important talent on that show and I think he's the most important part of the future of AEW. He is without question, the most entertaining character on that show. I don't care about anybody else's opinion. If you think differently than me, you're not thinking at all. You're reacting emotionally because you are a fanboy. Listen, MJF is the most valuable man on that roster and to put him on the pre-game show?! That's the silliest d*mn thing I've ever heard. Whoever came up with that idea should be beaten."

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff praises Logan Paul

Former RAW general manager Eric Bischoff recently praised Logan Paul for his incredible talent.

Logan Paul is recently coming off a huge victory against Ricochet this past Saturday at SummerSlam. Their rivalry began back at the Royal Rumble PLE, where the two stars collided with each other in the middle of the ring while performing a springboard crossbody.

Speaking on the "83 Weeks" podcast, Eric Bischoff talked about the match between Paul and Ricochet and heavily praised Logan Paul for his performance.

"It was shot perfectly, it didn’t look clumsy when we saw Paul get the brass knucks. We saw just a glimpse of it, but it was done so discreetly that if you’re watching at home, you know the audience didn’t see what you just saw, which is part of the magic. It was subtle. It was discreet. Then the punch that Paul threw with those brass knucks was as real-looking as almost anything I’ve seen on television. It was flawless. So anybody that’s a Logan Paul criticizer, a hater, go find something else to do with your life. Because you just don’t get it. You don’t have a clue," said Bischoff.

The WWE Legend also claimed that Logan Paul is better than 98% of the wrestlers today:

"He’s better than 98% of the people on most rosters that we know of. He’s f*cking awesome," he added. [H/T: Fightful]

Do you enjoy Logan Paul's matches in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

