"Why would you book that?" - Wrestling veteran questions Tony Khan's booking of former WWE Superstar after recent squash match in AEW

Jim Cornette has questioned Tony Khan's booking of current AEW star and former WWE star, Keith Lee.

Lee was recently in singles action on Rampage, beating Serpentico in a squash match within seconds. However, Cornette failed to find the logic behind the booking.

Speaking on Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the wrestling veteran claimed that Lee winning the match was the right result, but it didn't make sense to him:

"So then the next match was Keith Lee against Serpentico and there was a charitably 225-pound weight difference and Serpentico looked like a kid in a generic wrestling Lucha costume and the match was a powerbomb, 1-2-3. I mean, the right result but why would you book that?" - said Cornette. [0:01-0:28]

Jim Cornette recently criticized Parker Boudreaux's booking in AEW

Jim Cornette was recently critical of Parker Boudreaux's booking under Tony Khan. Boudreaux appeared on television for a few weeks with The Trustbusters but hasn't been seen in a while.

Speaking on Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, Cornette commented on Tony Khan's booking of the former WWE star:

"They've [AEW] got 150 or whatever wrestlers, at least male wrestlers. Plus, if they're not on television, they're not serious about having that talent in the company," said Cornette. "It's either, oh s*** I've signed them and I've got to use them. Or, you know, maybe we'll do something with them later, but I've signed them or whatever. But if they're not on the television program, they're not integral to the success of this company. I don't know enough about the guy. We've never seen him do anything, so. And do we have another column for the who the f*** is this guy? Sure."

AEW currently has a vast number of stars signed to the company. To many fans, they have failed to feature the majority of their fan-favorite homegrown stars, Ricky Starks being a recent example.

Following his huge victory over Powerhouse Hobbs a few weeks ago, Starks has been featured on television just once. However, he is set to make his return in a few hours for this week's Rampage.

