“Why everyone leaving?” - Former WWE star blasts AEW in a now-deleted post

AEW is currently going through a rebuilding phase. Many of its prominent names have signed with rival company WWE, and no matter what, Tony Khan can't stop the recurrence of this phenomenon. In the past few months, wrestlers such as Penta, Ricky Saints, Aleister Black, Rusev, and more have joined the Stamford-based promotion.

All Elite Wrestling is set for yet another setback because one of its most popular stars, Mariah May, has departed the company and is reportedly set to sign with WWE. Additionally, Abadon also confirmed that the company will not renew their contract once it expires in June of this year. All these updates have caused a major ruckus on social media. Interestingly, amid this situation, former AEW star E.J. Nduka took jabs at the Jacksonville-based company on social media.

In a now-deleted post on X, Nduka, who was a WWE Superstar from 2019 to 2021, jokingly asked why people were leaving Tony Khan's company.

“Why [is] everyone leaving?'' he wrote.

Check out the deleted post below:

Abadon announced their AEW departure in a heartbreaking manner

Abadon recently revealed on X that their current All Elite Wrestling contract would expire in June 2025. They admitted that they were heartbroken and felt several complicated emotions at once.

"My time with AEW is coming to an end. My contract expires in June, and I will not be renewed. The emotions I'm currently trying to manage are incredibly difficult and full of conflict as I reflect on my time there. My goal is to not let this be it for me because I love wrestling too much to just stop. I've put in a lot of hard work that I will now be able to showcase more often. While my heart is currently broken, you can bet that I'm still gonna show up for training next week," she wrote. [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Abadon has deactivated their X handle, but hopefully, they will return to the platform and the squared circle for a different promotion soon.

