WWE Evolution rumored to feature major name other than Mariah May - Reports

WWE will present its second all-women's PLE in less than 45 days. WWE recently confirmed Evolution II after years of speculation following the first history-making event in 2018. Amidst the feeling that the Endeavor era has delivered an improved WWE product for the most part, new rumors have emerged about what this will mean for the women's division, which is expected to welcome Mariah May soon.

The Glamour went viral in a massive way today after it was revealed that she is no longer with AEW. May has been rumored to leave for World Wrestling Entertainment since earlier this year, and now she's expected to sign as the company prepares for Evolution 2025, set for Sunday, July 13, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, the day after NXT Great American Bash and SNME 40 in the same city.

Officials are currently crafting plans for Evolution II, and a major name has been floated around as of late for the lineup. PWN's Cory Hays did not elaborate on who this might be, but he did confirm the rumor is not about Mariah May.

WWE potentially booking the Women's WarGames match at Evolution has been a hot topic of discussion among fans. For what it's worth, a fan responded to Hays' report on Evolution with a tweet hoping for Women's WarGames. Hays did re-tweet the post, but it was not implied, in any way, that his report was about the double-cage match.

Backstage updates on WWE and Mariah May

Mariah May is gone from AEW, and it's widely believed she is headed to World Wrestling Entertainment. Officials see The Glamour as another major piece of the women's division moving forward, according to PWN's Cory Hays. Sources indicated that May was expected to sign shortly before March, with chances increasing last week.

May bet on herself, and now she's going to live out her dream with her dream company, noted Hays. Mariah previously had an unsuccessful three-day tryout in June 2019 at the UK Performance Center and did some work for WWE Shop when she was modeling in the past.

