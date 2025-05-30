"She was never meant for minor leagues," "We all know where she's going" - Fans erupt after Mariah May leaves AEW

AEW has lost another top talent as Mariah May is no longer with the company. The 26-year-old has been the subject of strong rumors and speculations lately, with some declaring her a lock for WWE before she left Tony Khan's company. With the departure now confirmed, wrestling fans are sharing very interesting reactions.

Ad

The Glamour joined All Elite Wrestling in November 2023 and quickly became a fan-favorite while working with Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa. May won the Owen Hart Cup last summer and went on to have a 174-day reign as the Women's World Champion after dethroning Timeless Toni in her hometown. Storm ended the London native's reign at AEW Grand Slam this past February

May has not wrestled since losing the Hollywood Ending rematch to Storm at Revolution on March 9. Rumors of May potentially leaving for WWE recently picked up, and today, she was removed from the official All Elite Wrestling roster. Sources then confirmed that Mariah was no longer with AEW, fueling the speculations of her jumping ship even more.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Details of Goldberg's last match HERE

The news of May's AEW departure brought a mixed bag of feedback from the world of wrestling. The majority of comments seem to be related to Mariah potentially joining WWE, with a significant number of fans also knocking Tony Khan and the company for losing yet another top talent.

There are also several fan predictions related to May's potential WWE debut at Evolution, while others guessed her first few feuds could be against names like Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Sol Ruca, among others.

Ad

You can check out some of the fan reactions below:

"She was never meant for the minor leagues. LFG," wrote a fan.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

New star debuts on AEW Dynamite

Tony Khan has around 50-60 women's division talents between AEW and ROH. He added a new name to the competition on last night's post-Double or Nothing Dynamite.

Thekla has officially debuted in All Elite Wrestling after recent speculations. The 32-year-old Austrian attacked Jamie Hayter on Dynamite during her interview with Renee Paquette, laying the babyface out in a brutal statement.

The Toxic Spider finished with Stardom in late April, losing to Sayaka Kurara. Thekla, who was recently the subject of Mercedes Moné rumors, is familiar with a few All Elite talents, including Mina Shirakawa. Only one other wrestler has faced Thekla in more singles matches, with Shirakawa losing their last singles bout in March.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Marc Middleton Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.



Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.



Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday. Know More