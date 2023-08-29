"Why the f*ck didn't we do this first?!" - WWE veteran believes Vince McMahon would have been furious after seeing All In attendance

WWE veteran recently shared his thoughts on Vince McMahon possibly losing his mind after seeing the success of AEW All In.

The name in question is none other than former WWE manager Jim Cornette. All Elite Wrestling held their biggest pay-per-view event, All In, at the Wembley Stadium in London. The show reportedly had more than 80,000 in attendance, which makes it one of the highest-attended events in pro wrestling.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the veteran talked about Vince McMahon being furious about the record-breaking attendance at All-In:

"The only thing I had to think when I watched this was, do you think at some point either in the lead up to this or If somebody makes him watch it, or at least look at a clip and Vince says, 'Why the f*ck didn't we do this first?!' And somebody else would turn around and say, 'Vince, you wouldn't let us.'"

Cornette continued:

"Because they've been screaming up there a big show [Clash At The Castle] they did in Wales because they got a bunch of money from the government, but the reason why Vince never wanted to do pay-per-views over there is because the time difference, especially WrestleMania, they always cater to the North American market but do you think now he's thinking, "F*ck we could've done this!" [From 02:41 to 03:33]

WWE veteran Jim Cornette gives his thoughts on Edge possibly joining AEW

The Rated R Superstar Edge's contract with WWE is set to expire in September, and the rumors about him possibly jumping ship to AEW are creating a buzz on social media, and Jim Cornette shared his thoughts on the matter.

Speaking on his Drive-Thru podcast, Jim Cornette commented on Edge's recent statement about his relationship with Stamford-based promotion and his future in pro wrestling.

Cornette stated that Edge will either continue in WWE or completely remove himself from the business altogether:

"That sounds to me like a guy that’s trying to decide whether he wants to retire, period. Or whether he should come back and sign another extension and do another year or two years or whatever the term is. Not a guy conflicted about whether he wants to jump over to another promotion." [From 03:06 - 03:26]

