Is Edge legitimately joining AEW before he retires? WWE veteran shares his take

AEW's growth over the last four years can be largely attributed to the host of legendary performers the promotion has brought in to not only draw more eyes onto the product but also help the younger generation of stars mature as performers. Is Edge set to be the next tenured veteran to join Tony Khan's roster? WWE veteran Jim Cornette believes not.

On his Drive-Thru podcast, Cornette commented on Edge's recent statement about his relationship with the Standford-based company and his future in professional wrestling. In the video posted to Twitter, The Rated-R Superstar said that while he does not know what his next step will be in his career, he does have a contract extension offer from WWE in his inbox. However, this has not stopped fans from linking him with a move to AEW.

Cornette believes that Edge's eyes are either set on continuing with his current employer or removing himself from the business altogether:

"That sounds to me like a guy that’s trying to decide whether he wants to retire, period. Or whether he should come back and sign another extension and do another year or two years or whatever the term is. Not a guy conflicted about whether he wants to jump over to another promotion." [From 03:06 - 03:26]

Expand Tweet

Joining AEW would cause tension between Edge and WWE, says Jim Cornette

In the same episode of his podcast, Jim Cornette noted that Edge has been loyal to WWE for 25 years, making a potential move to AEW quite problematic if it were to happen.

Cornette also mentioned that AEW's general in-ring style might not be best suited for The Ultimate Opportunist, given the 49-year-old's age and history of neck issues.

"If he was a guy hurting for money or just wanted to cash out, he could probably get, you know, $5 million out of Tony Khan for a year or two or whatever. But then he’d have to probably do all of the things that they have those people doing that he might not want to do with his neck or his age or whatever, and there [would be], I would think, some rough feelings between him and the WWE, which he has to know he’s gonna end up, if nothing else, in business with the WWE for years because of royalties and, you know, different things that are still gonna be open," said Cornette. [From 03:53 - 04:35]

It is unlikely that speculation surrounding Edge's future is going to die down any time soon. However, fans will have to wait patiently for the Hall of Famer to make his next moves known to the public.

If you use any quotes from here, please credit Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Could this current star become Randy Orton's manager soon?