Is Edge going to AEW? Analyzing the latest around the WWE legend's future

Edge had a fantastic farewell match on Smackdown, defeating Sheamus in front of his hometown crowd. This was his last match under his current WWE contract, and fans knew it would be a special one. But even before the beginning of the match, fans and social media have been abuzz with rumors and analysis about what The Rated-R Superstar would do after his last and final match.

There's been some talk of contracts and offers going back and forth between Edge and WWE. But a while ago, Edge himself laid all rumors to rest with a heartfelt message about what he plans to do next.

"I woke up to a bunch of voicemails, texts, and everything from friends and family. They are wondering what's going on and are concerned, so I figured I better address it. There's nothing going on. There are no hard feelings between me and WWE."

Adam also went on to discuss the rumor of him sending a contract to WWE and them rejecting it.

"I love WWE. It's my dream gig. It's all I ever wanted to do. I didn't come up with some crazy contract, and they didn't deny me any extension in my inbox. I just don't know what to do. The first time I had to retire, it was forced, and this time, the choice is.. It's a lot harder. WWE gave me that night in Toronto and it was the best night of my career."

Edge's journey in WWE has been a special one and has all the drama, thrills, and chills of a blockbuster and mesmerizing series based on true life. He was an integral part of the Attitude Era and is one of the few wrestlers known for their comedic capabilities - which he brought to the fore with his then tag-team partner, Christian.

His journey was bogged down by injury, and he had to retire from the sport back in 2011 when the results of an MRI forced him to.

A brief timeline of Edge's return to WWE and talk of his final match

The 11-time world champion returned at the 2020 Royal Rumble to a massive response from the crowd and has since then been active in various feuds. Fans and even fellow wrestlers have spoken about what they think should have been Edge's last match.

For example, Bully Ray said that Edge's final match should be a tag team match featuring him, Christian, the Dudley Boyz, and The Hardys - something that is nigh impossible, given the current state of things.

There has been a lot of speculation about whether Adam Copeland will sign with AEW. A while ago, Booker T spoke out about whether he thinks Adam will join up with the competition.

At 49 and relatively injury-free, Copeland still has a lot of fuel in him to compete with the best. If he does agree to join AEW, he will be in good company. Welcoming him into the fold will be WWE icons like Rob Van Dam, his friend Christian Cage, Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Paul Wight, Mark Henry, Taz, and so many others.

