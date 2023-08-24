Edge has been the talk of the wrestling world lately, following reports coming out of him leaving WWE to join its top competitor, AEW.

The Hall of Famer recently celebrated his 25th anniversary in WWE and has seemingly wrapped up that chapter after having a 'final' match on SmackDown last week. However, rumors started to emerge that The Rated-R Superstar is now AEW-bound after failing to sign a contract renewal with the Stamford-based promotion.

Many were shocked to hear these rumors, with a report coming out that Tony-Khan's promotion had sent him an extraordinary offer, further fanning these flames. It was noted that Edge had then offered WWE the conditions and deals to have him stay in the company but was rejected.

An update from Ringside News confirmed that WWE did not accept the deal offered by Edge, and it's believed to have been the right call.

At the moment, nothing regarding a fixed move for Edge to AEW is in the books, but it has to be said that it would be a seismic shift to the other side. We'll have to wait and see if The Ultimate Opportunist goes for a final run under Tony Khan or ultimately closes the book on his wrestling career.

Wrestling veteran made a bold claim about Edge's future in WWE

Edge recently celebrated the 25th anniversary of his career in WWE as he wrestled Sheamus in a singles match on SmackDown. The match took place in The Rated-R Superstar's hometown of Toronto, Ontario, with his family seated at ringside.

Many believe that this could have been the last time we see Edge wrestle, but Freddie Prinze Jr. doesn't think that at all. The former WWE writer spoke over on his podcast, Wrestling with Freddie, and predicted that even though Edge's contract could be up soon, he will be back in the ring.

He also made a bold claim that we will see The Ultimate Opportunist wrestle at least three times in the coming years in WWE.

"I know he's not done. He can't be done. That was the end of his contract and he's an older dude," Freddie said. "But he's not done. There's no way. He's just done with that contract. But there's gonna be more matches. There's probably gonna be, let's play here, three more over the next next three years, one year? I'll take that any day of the week. Who knows who his opponents will be." [From 32:38 to 33:15]

