Edge might accept Tony Khan's massive AEW offer on one condition, says WWE's Booker T

Edge is arguably one of the biggest stars of his generation. The 49-year-old has been teasing a major change to his career of late, but Booker T thinks the chances that he'll jump to AEW are small.

Adam Copeland (his real name) has had a monumental career, and if his teases are pointing toward retirement, many fans will embrace his decision. However, rumors have been going around that he might jump to AEW, which many are divided on.

During a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T detailed the only way he sees The Rated-R Superstar jumping to AEW.

"I don’t think Edge is going to AEW but if Tony Khan wanted to give [him] a big check to do nothing? Me personally, I think (it's) Edge’s bump card. I think that's why he's having his last match."

Booker continued:

"His bump card is like, 'Man, I'm sick and tired of taking bumps.' I know how it feels to be in that zone taking bumps. Edge is a guy that's getting up there in age and I'm sure he wants to enjoy the fruits of the labor. But if it's a cheque, like a couple million to be an ambassador, to do nothing? Hey, you never know."

The Rated R Superstar's wife, Beth Phoenix, also added to the speculation after her emotional message following the star's last WWE match.

Bully Ray doesn't think that Edge would be a good fit in AEW

With the likes of Christian Cage, The Hardys, and Chris Jericho, Adam Copeland would have no shortage of peers in AEW. However, just because he could jump to the promotion, should he? Fellow WWE Hall of Famer, Bully Ray, doesn't think so.

During a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray speculated on whether or not WWE would fumble hard enough to let Copeland jump to AEW.

"I would be really shocked if a homegrown WWE talent in Edge – WWE is not just letting this guy go. So many people are begging this guy to make the jump over to AEW. Personally, I don't think that's the right fit... I think [he] is one of those guys that should be a WWE lifer." [H/T: WrestlingInc)]

Could The Rated-R Superstar instead be retiring after his contract ends? He's had a few successful forays onto the small screen, and could easily pick up a few acting roles over the next few years to keep busy.

