Beth Phoenix sends heartfelt message to husband Edge after his "last" WWE match

The latest episode of SmackDown saw Edge compete in the "last" match of his current WWE contract.

Taking to social media, his wife, the legendary Beth Phoenix, sent a heartfelt message to her husband. Phoenix reflected on a historic night in Toronto. She also shared a photo of Edge interacting with his daughters and family, who were sitting at ringside.

"What a night. #edge25 and @percyseries releases the official trailer revealing Adam as Ares the God of War! While it was amazing to honor the past, the future is so bright. Happy tears for the places you’ve been and the destinations ahead!" wrote Phoenix.

WWE legend Teddy Long believes LA Knight should've been Edge's opponent on SmackDown

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long stated that he would've liked to have seen LA Knight pitted against Edge in the latter's "final" match.

While Long is a fan of Sheamus, he suggested that the WWE legend should've faced a different opponent. He said:

"Nothing against Sheamus; I like him. He's a nice guy. But I would have liked to see Edge go out with another opponent [other] than Sheamus. Maybe one of the guys they are trying to do something with. Maybe Edge and LA Knight. I would have liked to see that."

The WWE Hall of Famer believes facing Edge would've been a "big rub" for him. He added:

"That's what I'm saying. The guy that they are using now, they gotta put some time in and then go out there and leave that guy strong. Like I said, it'll be a big rub for LA Knight."

It now remains to be seen if Edge plans on returning to the ring in the future or if he has officially retired from the professional wrestling industry.

