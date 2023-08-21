Hall of Famer says Edge should have wrestled 40-year-old star and not Sheamus in his final WWE match (Exclusive)

Teddy Long believes WWE should have pitted LA Knight against Edge in the latter's last match for the promotion instead of Sheamus.

Heading into last week's SmackDown, The Rated-R Superstar revealed that his match against The Celtic Warrior was the last of his current WWE contract. They went on to have a memorable contest in the main event of the Friday night show.

The Toronto crowd was firmly in Edge's support as his wife, Beth Phoenix, also sat in the front row with teary eyes. As expected, the WWE Hall of Famer emerged victorious, with he and Sheamus sharing a warm embrace to close the night.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long stated that although he's a fan of Sheamus, he would have liked to see Edge take on a talent who's on the rise. He then mentioned that LA Knight would have made for a great opponent.

"Nothing against Sheamus; I like him. He's a nice guy. But I would have liked to see Edge go out with another opponent than Sheamus. Maybe one of the guys they are trying to do something with. Maybe Edge and LA Knight. I would have liked to see that," said Teddy Long. [5:04 - 5:10]

Furthermore, Teddy Long explained that getting a rub from a legend like The Rated-R Superstar would have greatly benefited LA Knight.

"That's what I'm saying. The guy that they are using now, they gotta put some time in and then go out there and leave that guy strong. Like I said, it'll be a big rub for LA Knight," said Teddy Long. [5:39 - 5:49]

Dutch Mantell on Edge possibly joining AEW after WWE exit

A few reports have suggested that following the expiration of his WWE contract, Edge may head to AEW.

On a recent episode of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell shared his take on the same. Mantell explained that the only place that could pay him as much, if not more, than what he was making in the global juggernaut was Tony Khan's promotion.

"Is he done? Never say never in this business. Now he's got a blank check to go where he wants to go. The only place to put enough zeroes on that blank check would be Tony Khan and AEW. I think him showing up in London [at All In] is too soon, way too soon. But we'll see, I don't know the answer. Neither one of us knows the answer. Hell, he may not even know the answer right now," said Dutch Mantell.

It remains to be seen what lies ahead for Edge in the wrestling business and if he opts to jump ship and join his best friend, Christian Cage, in AEW.

