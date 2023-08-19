"Never say never in this business" - Wrestling veteran discussing the possibility of Edge siding with Tony Khan and AEW (Exclusive)

Former WWE on-screen personality Dutch Mantell recently spoke about the possibility of Edge showing up in AEW.

The Rated-R Superstar celebrated his 25th Anniversary in style as he faced Sheamus for the first time. The two stars put on a stellar showing in a match with near falls. The Hall of Famer finally hit a Spear on the Celtic Warrior for a win in front of his home fans in what was possibly the last match of his current WWE contract.

This week on Smack Talk, Mantell reasoned that if the legend's contract was, in fact, over, he could look at AEW and Tony Khan for a stint. However, he felt it was too early to comment on Edge's future.

"Is he done? Never say never in this business. Now he's got a blank check to go where he wants to go. The only place to put enough zeroes on that blank check would be Tony Khan and AEW. I think him showing up in London [At All In] is too soon, way too soon. But we'll see, I don't know the answer. Neither one of us knows the answer. Hell, he may not even know the answer right now." [From 13:20 - 13:53]

Mantell feels WWE gave Edge the perfect sendoff

During the same conversation, Mantell explained that WWE built the show around Edge this week.

The former manager wasn't sure if this was the Hall of Famer's last match but stated that WWE did a great job presenting the story in his hometown.

"Great buildup. They delivered what they promised. If it was his last match, great sendoff. I think him and Sheamus turned in a very controlled match. The people were totally on top of it. Great shots of the wife and kids. You could feel it in the air, what a way to go out," Mantell said.

Mantell, however, felt that Beth and the kids should have joined him in the ring to cap off the emotional night.

