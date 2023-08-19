Edge's match with first-time opponent should have ended differently, according to former WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell spoke about Edge's match on SmackDown this week.

It was a memorable 25th Anniversary for the Hall of Famer as he won over Sheamus in front of his hometown fans. It was an emotional moment for the 49-year-old star in what could probably be his last-ever match in Toronto, Canada.

On the latest episode of Smack Talk, Mantell wasn't sure if it was his last match but commended WWE for giving a great sendoff to the Rated-R Superstar.

"Great buildup. They delivered what they promised. If it was his last match, great sendoff. I think him and Sheamus turned in a very controlled match. The people were totally on top of it. Great shots of the wife and kids. You could feel it in the air, what a way to go out."

He added that he would have liked to see his wife, Beth Phoenix, and their kids join the legend in the ring after the match to share the emotional moment.

"The only thing I would've added to it is when it was finished, I would've sent the wife and kids in the ring with him and hugged him. That would make it a tearful, emotional moment. They didn't need it but it would've been a nice, little touch," added Mantell. [From 12:27 - 13:19]

Edge addressed the fans after his match

After a grueling matchup filled with false finishes, Edge managed to get the better of Sheamus with a Spear. After the encounter, The Rated-R Superstar got on the mic and addressed the fans.

Edge told the fans that he possibly couldn't go another full year to be back again. However, the legendary star clarified that he would never forget the appreciation the WWE Universe has shown him over the last 25 years.

Do you think this is the last time we see the Hall of Famer in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

