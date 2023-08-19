We got another action-packed episode of SmackDown tonight, with Edge celebrating his 25th Anniversary with a big match.

Austin Theory def. LA Knight

Bianca Belair & Charlotte Flair def. Damage CTRL

The Street Profits def. The Good Brothers

Edge def. Sheamus

WWE SmackDown kicked off with The Grayson Waller Effect, and his guests were Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar. Rey was happy about his United States Championship win and said it didn't matter who in the LWO held the title as long as it was with the group.

Expand Tweet

Grayson tried to get Santos and Rey to go against each other before Austin Theory interrupted. The latter tried to make excuses and wanted the title returned to him.

Expand Tweet

LA Knight showed up and said that he wanted a shot at it. WWE Official Adam Pearce set up a match between Knight and Theory where the winner would face Rey.

Expand Tweet

WWE SmackDown Results (August 18, 2023): LA Knight vs. Austin Theory

The Miz showed up as the match started and joined the commentary team at ringside. Theory had control of the match early on and hit a big fallaway slam before LA came back with a scoop powerslam of his own before sending him to the announce desk outside.

Expand Tweet

Knight and Miz got into a shouting match at ringside before Theory took advantage with a big boot. Knight tossed Theory at the Miz as the match went on. Back in the ring, Knight hit a sunset flip and a suplex before Miz got on the apron.

Knight chased Miz down, but Theory came in with a rollup off the distraction and got the win.

Result: Austin Theory def. LA Knight

Expand Tweet

Grade: B

We got a segment with multiple superstars, including John Cena and Charlotte wishing Edge a happy 25th anniversary.

Expand Tweet

Damage CTRL vs. Bianca Belair & Charlotte Flair on SmackDown

Expand Tweet

Belair and Bayley kicked off the match, and Flair was tagged in early. Flair booted SKY off the apron before taking out all of the Damage CTRL with a cannonball senton from the apron.

Back in the ring, Flair got some big moves, but Bayley came back with a military press slam and tried for a crossface. Belair came back in with the tag, and Bayley wanted to take her down using her braid.

Charlotte came back in and tried for a moonsault but failed to hit anyone with it before being taken down by SKY. Bayley came back in and attempted the figure four leglock before Belair came back in with the KOD and picked up the win.

Result: Bianca Belair & Charlotte Flair def. Damage CTRL

Expand Tweet

Grade: B+

Bianca Bleia was in a backstage interview when Damage CTRL attacked her. IYO hit her injured knee with steel chairs before officials showed up to stop the fight.

Expand Tweet

The Street Profits vs. The Good Brothers on SmackDown

Expand Tweet

Ford and Gallows kicked off the match, and the Good Brothers were in control early on as Montez was isolated, with Anderson tagging in. Dawkins hit a big neckbreaker before Ford came in with the Frog Splash for a near fall.

Gallows broke up the pin but was sent outside before coming back to hit a big double-team move on Dawkins. Ford interrupted the Magic Killer before Gallows was sent back outside for a dive from Ford.

Back in the ring, the Profits got a powerbomb/neck breaker combo on Anderson and picked up the win.

Result: The Street Profits def. The Good Brothers

Expand Tweet

Grade: C

Paul Heyman was backstage and refused to talk about the Tribal Chief before he got a phone call from what seemed like Roman Reigns himself.

After the call, he told us that Jimmy Uso would be on SmackDown next week but refused to reveal how he knew that.

Expand Tweet

Edge vs. Sheamus on SmackDown

Expand Tweet

Edge started strong, but Sheamus got the Irish Curse backbreaker before being powerbombed off the apron and to the floor. Edge got the flying crossbody off the top rope for a near fall before reversing the Beats of the Bodhran.

Expand Tweet

Edge hit a big spear through the ropes before we headed for a break. Back on SmackDown, Sheamus went up the corner but got caught with a kick before Edge hit the superplex, followed by the Edge-o-cution DDT.

Expand Tweet

Sheamus came back with the White Noise and the Celtic Cross before hitting two sets of the Beats of the Bodhran.

Edge kicked out of the Brogue Kick before coming back with a spear. The Hall of Famer hit a third spear before picking up the win.

Result: Edge def. Sheamus

Expand Tweet

For those who didn't know, Edge's contract with WWE officially ended tonight, and his future in the business is now uncertain,

Expand Tweet

Grade: A

How did Bret Hart react after the Montreal Screwjob? Hear it from Natalya right here