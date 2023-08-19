New angle seemingly teased for Bloodline member following WWE SmackDown appearance

This week on WWE SmackDown, Paul Heyman appeared in a backstage segment with Kayla Braxton. The Wise Man did his best to avoid giving an update on The Bloodline storyline.

Heyman is clearly in the middle of the action and would be the emotional punching bag for Roman Reigns following the events of last week's show. The Wiseman of The Bloodline looked like he hadn't shaved for a few days, and the bags under his eyes hinted at his lack of sleep.

Clearly, Paul Heyman is under considerable stress in his role, and it could easily be seen as a hint regarding a new direction for him, especially if The Bloodline is unable to recover from Jey Uso's departure and he is left in limbo throughout Roman Reigns' upcoming hiatus.

It's unclear if Heyman will remain on TV amid Reigns' absence, but seeing him in this state shows the effects the last few weeks have had on him and why he is pushing so hard for The Bloodline to come back together.

