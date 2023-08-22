WWE veteran explains why Edge might not be a "right fit" in AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Edge has had a monumental career, but recent events have pointed at the veteran either retiring or finally leaving the promotion. Bully Ray recently commented on the possibilities and explained that The Rated R Superstar wouldn't fit in AEW.

If he does jump over, Adam Copeland (real name) wouldn't be the first WWE veteran of his generation to debut in AEW. Matt and Jeff Hardy have established themselves in the promotion, and both stars have long histories with him. Additionally, his longtime friend and former tag team partner Christian Cage is also signed to the promotion.

During the recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray expressed doubt that WWE would even allow Copeland to make the jump since he's a homegrown talent.

"I would be really shocked if a homegrown WWE talent in Edge - WWE is not just letting this guy go. So many people are begging this guy to make the jump over to AEW. Personally, I don't think that's the right fit ... I think Edge is one of those guys that should be a WWE lifer."" (H/T: WrestlingInc).

Despite Bully Ray's dismissals of the possibility of The Rated R Superstar jumping over to AEW, both Ringside News and Fightful have reported that a backstage veteran in WWE believes the star will, in fact, debut in AEW very soon.

Despite his reservations, Bully Ray thinks there could be a bidding war for Edge

A lot of speculation and buzz surrounded Adam Copeland's final contracted match on WWE this Friday. Notably, Matt Hardy posted a throwback picture alongside the star, Jeff Hardy, and Christian Cage, setting the internet alight.

Earlier in the same episode, Bully Ray expressed the belief that Tony Khan could definitely afford the former WWE Champion.

"If this is Edge's last match in WWE, if his contract is expiring, if he is done ... do you think Tony [Khan] has the money to lure Edge over to AEW? Without a doubt. There could be one hell of a bidding war." (H/T: WrestlingInc).

It remains to be seen if The Rated R Superstar will leave WWE for the first time since joining the promotion in 1998. If Edge does leave, he could also end up retiring in Tony Khan's promotion in a blockbuster team-up with Christian Cage against The Hardys one last time.

