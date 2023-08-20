Huge backstage update on Edge possibly leaving WWE for AEW - Reports

With Edge's WWE future up in the air, the possibility of the Rated-R Superstar becoming All Elite seems more likely than ever.

Edge's time with WWE seemingly came to an end after he defeated Sheamus on the latest episode of SmackDown in what was an emotional, gut-wrenching affair in the Hall of Famer's hometown of Toronto.

Ringside News reported thereafter that there is a belief from a tenured member of WWE's creative team that the 11-time world champion could be heading to AEW imminently. Fightful has since supplemented this report and added major details to this ongoing story.

First, the outlet noted that because "Edge" is the intellectual property of WWE, Adam Copeland would have to revert to another name should he wish to wrestle elsewhere.

Fightful also discussed the point of Copeland's contract allegedly running through September despite having no more matches obligated on it. They likened this situation to that of Goldberg before he left WWE. The outlet was unable to confirm whether time was added onto Copeland's deal due to injuries he has suffered.

Most interestingly, the publication reported that "many" within AEW believe that Copeland's arrival could seriously be on the cards. His relationships with Christian Cage, Dax Harwood, and Cash Wheeler were too mentioned.

Individuals in AEW were seemingly discussing Edge's possible arrival even prior to the announcement that his latest match against Sheamus could be his last in WWE.

It was also noted that Tony Khan had shown interest in signing The Ultimate Opportunist way back in 2019 but was unable to do so at the time, with Edge siding with Vince McMcMahon at that time.

Will Edge be at AEW All In?

With the news of Edge possibly leaving WWE shortly and jumping the promotional divide to join AEW, fans have quickly jumped to social media to question whether he could make a surprise debut at the upcoming All In pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium.

With the event set to be the largest in AEW's history and the biggest of the year, Tony Khan will need to pull out all the stops to ensure that the show is a success. The sheer euphoria and excitement of having a legend like Adam Copeland debut at the monumental occasion would definitely steer the Jacksonville-based promotion in the right direction of achieving that.

However, the simple answer is: Extremely unlikely. As mentioned above, his WWE deal most likely ends in September, and with All In happening on August 27th, fans should not hold their breath in anticipation of an Adam Copeland AEW debut.

However, if reports are to be believed, this means that he could storm through the "forbidden door" before the year is over. But for the time being, none of this is confirmed.

